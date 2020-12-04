Diverzify Adds Contract Carpet Systems To Commercial Flooring Brands

Diverzify, a leader in commercial flooring installation and maintenance services, announced this week a strategic partnership with Contract Carpet Systems, a Washington, DC area commercial flooring brand renowned for delivering flooring expertise and exceptional service to the greater Maryland and Virginia region since 1976. Both companies benefit from access to new business opportunities and expanded resources and capabilities.

As a Diverzify company, Contract Carpet Systems gains enhanced back-end business performance through the Diverzify advanced technology platform of business and operational services. With this partnership, Diverzify expands its enterprise service locations that function independently and jointly to serve local, regional, and national customer needs for commercial flooring installation and related services.

“Contract Carpet Systems is a best-of-breed brand that complements our enterprise of brands with a like-minded culture and core values,” said Bill Graves, President of sales and business development for Diverzify. “We are excited to gain the intellectual capital and physical resources that will serve our customers big and small across the nation.”

Washington, D.C. based Contract Carpet Systems’ commitment to service excellence, business integrity, and philanthropic community support has earned the company an enviable reputation locally and nationally. As a Diverzify company, the business will continue to operate under the Contract Carpet Systems brand.

“Collaborative business practices have been a CCS standard that we are now taking to a new, deeper level,” said Kurt Zanelotti, Founder and President of Contract Carpet Systems. “With Diverzify, we will be stronger and have new capabilities to solve even the most challenging customer projects.”

Diverzify is an innovative modular business structure anchored by an advanced shared-services digital platform that links and powers a network of company locations, Diverzify+, and established market brands that include: Kenny Floor Covering LLC, RD Weis Companies, Floors by Beckers, Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS), High Performance Flooring, and Lane’s Floor Coverings and Interiors.

The collaborative structure of shared intellectual and physical resources, including the largest direct labor force in North America, enables Diverzify to solve virtually any commercial flooring challenge, from planning to maintenance, with consistency and performance quality.

Formed largely through the combined assets, operations, and resources of commercial flooring industry leaders, Diverzify is an advanced-model vertically integrated commercial flooring resource to commercial construction and facility management professionals worldwide. Currently represented through U.S. service locations with approximately 1,500 employees and service providers, the Diverzify enterprise blends traditional craftsmen service quality with advanced proprietary technologies to establish a new standard of service for the commercial flooring industry. Diverzify market service brands include:

Diverzify+

RD Weis Companies

Floors by Beckers

Lane’s Floor Coverings

Collaborative Turnkey Solutions (CTS)

Kenny Floor Covering LLC

and, now, Contract Carpet Systems