Hot-Shot Pipe Thawing Machines From General Pipe Cleaners

Get frozen metal water lines flowing with Hot-Shot 320® and Hot-Shot 400® pipe thawing machines from General Pipe Cleaners.

General’s compact units safely thaw pipes in minutes – without tearing up floors or walls, digging around pipes in frozen ground, or using hazardous blow torches.

The Hot-Shot 320 generates 320 amps of thawing power to thaw up to 100 ft. of 1-1/2″ pipe – yet weighs just 30 lbs. The powerful Hot-Shot 400 generates 400 amps of thawing power to thaw frozen lines up to 175 ft. long and 1-1/2″ in diameter.

Stuck on a job with only a 15 amp breaker? Hot-Shot 400’s dual level output lets you switch to 320 amps – and pull just 14 amps.

Hot-Shot units are easy to use, too. Just attach the clamps to the frozen pipe section – and plug the machine into any convenient 115 volt outlet. In just minutes, the frozen pipe thaws out.

Safety features include thermal overload protection and circuit breakers. Made in the U.S.A., General’s rugged devices also feature heavy gauge steel cases – and carry a two-year warranty.

See the Hot-Shot in action here.

General Pipe Cleaners, a division of General Wire Spring Co., is a manufacturer of high quality American-made drain cleaning equipment. In business since 1930, the four-generation, family-owned company is celebrating 90 years of service to drain cleaning professionals and plumbing contractors, as well as facilities managers, the rental industry, and the hardware/DIY market.

