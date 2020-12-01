J-Series Dispenser Line From Coastwide Professional

Coastwide Professional offers industrial-grade products and a unique approach to systems that make day-to-day facility management cleaning easier for facility and operational managers as well as custodial staff. The company’s comprehensive, cross-category line of products keep your facility clean and well-stocked so your janitorial staff can operate efficiently.

The Coastwide Professional™ J-Series restroom dispenser line debuted earlier this year. The company’s Roll Towel and Bath Tissue unit each are built intuitively for guests, effortless for janitorial staff, and designed to modernize any restroom. The J-Series™ Roll Towel unit (seen here) allows customization of consumption while the Bath Tissue Dispenser holds two rolls for typical office needs or a medium traffic restroom. The company also offers a four-roll unit for maximum capacity usage at convention centers or large stadium venues. Each includes a sliding door to minimize contamination. The Soap Dispenser product uses high-capacity 1,200 ml soap refills and can control the amount of soap dispensed for each guest to reduce waste.

The Roll Towel and Bath Tissue dispensers also use a universal key and color-coded internal components for simple replenishment with dispensing controls, to make the most of every refill and allowing facility management to better manage their inventory and replenishment time. Each also has easy-to-follow bilingual instructional graphics for convenient loading and set up.

New this month is the Hand Sanitizer Dispenser. This wall-mountable manual dispenser comes with mounting hardware, uses high-capacity 1,200 ml refills, and is featured in white with a gloss finish. Its clear front window and red low battery warning light, help you easily identify how much hand sanitizer is left and when to replace the battery.

Coming next spring, Coastwide Professional will be releasing its Air Care timed aerosol dispenser (seen here) to purify restroom air and remove any foul odors. The white unit is built using premium quality materials for long-term services and features a clock/sleep setting to properly time spray intervals with the amount of spray desired throughout the day.

Coastwide Professional products are available for purchase at Staples.com/Coastwide Professional, StaplesAdvantage.com/CoastwideProfessional, and Quill.com.