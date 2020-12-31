Face Shield Dispenser Kits come in compact boxes of 10, 30, or 100

Kapsel, a vertically integrated design fabrication company, has introduced a face shield dispenser kit for frontline workers. The kit was designed to address the shortages in personal protective equipment (PPE) that frontline workers need.

Each kit contains the parts for 10, 30, or 100 face shields which can be assembled in under a minute. An advantage of the kit is its small footprint. While pre-assembled shields take up more space and are prone to getting scratched, this modestly sized box is easy to transport and store, and face shield parts can be safely enclosed, avoiding potential scratches, until they are needed. This kit also ensures that large quantities can be made available to those in need in minimal time.

Comfortable, lightweight, and adjustable, the face shields are made from three high quality components; an anti-fog PET, optically clear, distortion free visor; a 1″ wide Velcro strap; and adhesive-backed closed cell foam (latex free). They can be worn with glasses and additional PPE as needed. The full length visor extends a full 12″ from above the forehead to below the chin, and 9¼” around the front of the face, providing ample coverage for the wearer. All parts and pieces of Kapsel’s Face Shield Dispenser Kits are made in North America.

