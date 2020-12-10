Commercial outdoor furniture line includes benches, tables, and receptacle

Kebony US announced the launch of its new Site Furnishings division and its first collection of commercial outdoor furniture, called North Cape by Kebony.

“The North Cape Collection draws from the rugged beauty of Norway, which is Kebony’s country of origin,” Kebony US Marketing Director Ben Roberts said. “We are excited that the first line of Kebony site furnishings offers a modern design coupled with sustainable, long-lasting materials.”

Named after the northernmost region of Norway, North Cape features modern design and steel-framed construction with Kebony Clear grade slats. The commercial outdoor furniture range includes:

The Radius Bench is slightly curved and comes in 75¼” sections, which can be joined and anchored to create a full-radius bench in five sections, or different patterns by reversing bench positions. It is 24″ wide, 19″ high, and features a hot-dipped galvanized steel frame.

The Standard Bench measures 60″ to 84″ in length, 22½” wide, and 32-3/8″ high. It is sandblasted, primed, and powder-coated in a choice of eight standard colors (or custom colors upon request) with stainless steel feet.

The Backless Bench is 36″ to 84″ long, 19″ wide, and 18½” high. It is sandblasted, primed, and powder-coated in a choice of eight standard colors (or custom colors upon request) with stainless steel feet.

The Picnic Table & Swivel Chairs is sandblasted, primed, and powder-coated in a choice of eight standard colors (or custom colors upon request). The 88″ x 88″ square table is 34¼” high and features a 2½” diameter umbrella hole with an umbrella base, and 19-3/8″ high chairs mounted on swivel bases. ADA options are available.

The Picnic Table with Standard Benches is sandblasted, primed, and powder-coated in a choice of eight standard colors (or custom colors upon request). The table measures 72″ L x 31″ W x 30″ H; benches are 72″ L x 19″ W x 18½” H. ADA options are available

The Receptacle, suitable for outdoor trash or recycling, is sandblasted, primed, and powder-coated in a choice of eight standard colors (or custom colors upon request) and features a 32-gallon rigid liner and a detachable aluminum lid. The Receptacle has a 26¾” diameter, a 10″ opening, and is 34″ high.

Kebony Site Furnishings merge the strength, stability, and sustainability of Kebony with modern fabrication design to create a curated commercial outdoor furniture line or custom designs for public spaces. The North Cape collection was designed and fabricated for Kebony by DM Braun & Company, of Laguna Hills, California.

Along with the North Cape collection, Kebony also offers fully custom site furnishing options.

