parking garage fixture for both new and retrofit construction projects

CGC luminaires from LSI Industries are commercial LED fixtures for parking garage and various canopy applications. Suitable for both new and retrofit construction projects, the parking garage fixture is edge-lit and features a low-profile (less than 3.5″ high), circular housing with no visible hardware or heat fins.

“Our new CGC commercial parking garage fixture is among the most attractive and affordable lighting products for its intended applications,” said Mike Prachar, Chief Marketing Officer of LSI Industries. “Its edge-lit optic design produces low glare, non-pixelated illumination that will be appreciated by parking garage employees and drivers alike.”

The CGC commercial parking garage fixture delivers Type 5 uniform illumination with output levels of 4,000 lumens, 6,000 lumens, and 8,000 lumens—each at a 4000K color temperature with zero uplight. The minimum CRI is 70 and 0V to 10V dimming (10% to 100%) is standard. In addition, the luminaires can be configured with a hidden microwave sensor for motion detection. The sensor defaults to 100% light levels, but drops to 30% when motion is not detected for 15 minutes, helping to conserve energy without sacrificing the safety and security that lighting provides. The occupancy sensor is located behind the lens and not visible from below.

Edge-lit fixtures, such as LSI’s CGC and Excursion parking garage luminaires, differ from other light sources in that they produce illumination from the sides, not the back. This makes them thin and lightweight, which allows them to be mounted in a variety of applications. The hinged quick mount bracket mounts directly to a square or octagonal 4″ surface or recessed j-box. The standard unit can mount to a rigid 3/4″ pendant/stem (pendant sold separately) and comes with 5′ SO cord.

The luminaires are available in bronze, gray, and white finishes. Operating temperature is -40°F to 104°F. An optional 10kV surge protection device meets a minimum Category C Low operation (per ANSI/IEEE C62.41.2).

CGC is compliant with California’s Title 24 energy conservation requirements and Design Lights Consortium (DLC) premium standards, allowing users to qualify for energy rebates.

