Manufacturer Improves Safety, Communication With Mass Notifications

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Time: 2:00 pm EST

Every facility strives for safety to protect its people and minimize disruptions. The best way to do this is to develop a strong emergency communication plan, and ensure you have the tools in place to execute it.

Whether it’s a chemical spill, intruder, or managing the ongoing pandemic, mass notifications offer organizations the ability to customize messages so they can share the right information with the right people at the right time.

During this webinar, Christopher Moss, Senior IT Security Engineer of AW North Carolina, Inc., and Pat Scheckel from Singlewire Software will share best practices and actionable tips that attendees can use and execute within their own facilities.

Can’t make the live webinar? Register and we’ll send you a link to the archived recording once the webinar ends.

A certificate of attendance will be provided for continuing education credits.

Presented by