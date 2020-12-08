Matrix Medical Network Launches COVID-19 Certification Program

Matrix Medical Network® has launched a certification program to assist businesses and organizations assess, address, certify, and monitor work environments to help minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. The certification, developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, brings together the Matrix risk assessment and COVID-19 experience and the deep clinical expertise of the Cleveland Clinic, to apply comprehensive guidelines to establish and sustain healthy, safe, and productive workplaces.

The certification program follows a multi-disciplinary approach to workplace safety, including:

On-site assessments based on the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and state regulations

Best-in-class protocols based on the well-established clinical and industry expertise of the Cleveland Clinic and Matrix

Actionable recommendations to address identified health and safety gaps

Official certification following alignment to certification standards

Ongoing updates on evolving COVID-19 guidance and regulations

“Matrix has been providing environmental health assessments to some of America’s leading companies since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, leveraging our experience in risk assessment to help clients resume business operations in a safe and appropriate manner,” said Matrix Chief Medical Officer Daniel Castillo, M.D. “We are pleased to be working with the Cleveland Clinic on the certification program. The Cleveland Clinic will be actively involved in assessments, results reviews, and recommendations, ensuring our work incorporates the best clinical advice available.”

Certification assesses people, processes, and structure. It includes policies and procedures, as well as all aspects of a workplace or other environments where people gather including density, traffic flow, ventilation, and physical proximity to other risks. Upon certification, organizations will receive a formal seal that can be displayed to provide confidence in their environment to their employees, customers, and other stakeholders.

“Working together with Matrix to bring our combined expertise will help support healthy outcomes for employers, employees, and patrons of the companies we support.” said James Merlino, M.D., Chief of Clinical Transformation of Cleveland Clinic.

Want more news about COVID-19 and its impact?

Read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic, including facility management products and services.