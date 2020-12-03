Final-stage filter delivers Sub-HEPA performance via N-Fuse technology

The MICROGUARD LR Sub-HEPA 12" high efficiency filter meets air cleanliness demands of commercial and industrial environments.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2020/12/microguard-lr-sub-hepa-final-stage-filter/
The MICROGUARD LR Sub-HEPA 12" high efficiency filter meets air cleanliness demands of commercial and industrial environments.
12/3/2020
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

MICROGUARD LR Sub-HEPA Final-Stage Filter

Parker helps meet the air cleanliness demands of commercial and industrial environments

Final-stage filter delivers Sub-HEPA performance via N-Fuse technology

Parker HVAC Filtration, a division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, and provider of motion and control technologies, launched MICROGUARD LR®, a low-resistance, 12″ final-stage filter. It provides Sub-HEPA filtration performance thanks to next-generation N-Fuse™ technology. N-Fuse by Parker incorporates three layers of a hybrid synthetic gradient-density treated media that delivers 98.5% efficiency on 0.3 micron particulate in ASHRAE and HEPA frame systems.

final-stage filterMICROGUARD LR features Parker’s patented embossed E-Pleat® technology to effectively maintain filter geometry and spacing.

“The Parker HVAC Filtration Division is continually investing in new technologies that will make improvements to indoor air quality while maximizing energy efficiency. These innovations align with our mission to advance HVAC filtration, increase productivity, and create healthier air,” said Pam Henley, Marketing Manager at Parker HVAC Filtration.

MICROGUARD LR filters are suitable for air handler unit (AHU) applications. Unlike traditional “separator-style” HEPA box filters, MICROGUARD LR requires no significant capital expenditures to upgrade existing HVAC mechanical systems required to achieve high levels of indoor air quality. They are often used in mist collection systems for turning, milling, and grinding machinery processes using soluble water and/or water-based cutting fluids.

MICROGUARD LR delivers longer filter life and fewer changeouts with high dust-holding capacity. This final-stage filter includes a media pack that is fully sealed around the perimeter into the frame, preventing leakage and air bypass as well as a standard 1/4″ x 3/4″ dove tail interlocking gasket installed on air-leaving side of box and vertical side of header in single header frames. Rated air flow capacity is to 2,000 CFM and MICROGUARD LR is Classified per UL 900 for flammability.

 

Click here for more facility management news related to HVAC.

Suggested Links:

  • AF500 Portable HEPA Air Scrubber The AF500 AIR-SCRUB-R is a portable HEPA air filter for establishing a healthier environment in commercial and industrial applications involving activities such as floor cleaning, grinding […]
  • Trane Indoor Air Quality Assessment To help building managers evaluate air quality and navigate how to improve it, Trane offers the Trane Indoor Air Quality Assessment.
  • AeraMax Pro AM III Air Purifier The AeraMax Pro AM III is a commercial grade air purifier that allows for efficient and low-maintenance operation with a coverage area of 300 to 700 square feet.

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
471FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
energy efficiency

Organizations Plan To Increase Energy Efficiency Investments In 2021

air quality

In Pursuit Of Healthy Indoor Air For Buildings, Tech Tools Will...

Maryland

DOE Recognizes State of Maryland For Energy Efficiency Leadership