Final-stage filter delivers Sub-HEPA performance via N-Fuse technology

Parker HVAC Filtration, a division of Parker Hannifin Corporation, and provider of motion and control technologies, launched MICROGUARD LR®, a low-resistance, 12″ final-stage filter. It provides Sub-HEPA filtration performance thanks to next-generation N-Fuse™ technology. N-Fuse by Parker incorporates three layers of a hybrid synthetic gradient-density treated media that delivers 98.5% efficiency on 0.3 micron particulate in ASHRAE and HEPA frame systems.

MICROGUARD LR features Parker’s patented embossed E-Pleat® technology to effectively maintain filter geometry and spacing.

“The Parker HVAC Filtration Division is continually investing in new technologies that will make improvements to indoor air quality while maximizing energy efficiency. These innovations align with our mission to advance HVAC filtration, increase productivity, and create healthier air,” said Pam Henley, Marketing Manager at Parker HVAC Filtration.

MICROGUARD LR filters are suitable for air handler unit (AHU) applications. Unlike traditional “separator-style” HEPA box filters, MICROGUARD LR requires no significant capital expenditures to upgrade existing HVAC mechanical systems required to achieve high levels of indoor air quality. They are often used in mist collection systems for turning, milling, and grinding machinery processes using soluble water and/or water-based cutting fluids.

MICROGUARD LR delivers longer filter life and fewer changeouts with high dust-holding capacity. This final-stage filter includes a media pack that is fully sealed around the perimeter into the frame, preventing leakage and air bypass as well as a standard 1/4″ x 3/4″ dove tail interlocking gasket installed on air-leaving side of box and vertical side of header in single header frames. Rated air flow capacity is to 2,000 CFM and MICROGUARD LR is Classified per UL 900 for flammability.

