PermaSnap coping systems line has been rebranded and expanded

OMG EdgeSystems rebranded its line of PermaSnap Coping systems to include the former QuickSnap Coping products. These three-piece snap-on coping systems are secured in place with 1.5″ OMG Universal Fasteners (pre-drilling is required on masonry substrates).

The re-named and expanded coping systems include four products that provide contractors with more choices for all types of commercial applications.

PermaSnap – formerly QuickSnap – for walls from 6″ to 24″ wide.

PermaSnap Plus – formerly QuickSnap Plus – for walls from 6″ to 32″ wide.

PermaSnap Premier – formerly PermaSnap – for walls from 4″ to 24″ wide.

PermaSnap Premier Plus – formerly PermaSnap Plus – for walls from 4″ to 32″ wide.

All PermaSnap products include self-locating pre-punched clips, matching concealed 6″ splices accommodate building expansion and contraction, and offer an internal drainage system that channels water back onto the roof and eliminates the need for caulked or taped joints. Snap-on coping caps enhance rooftop productivity. In addition, the PermaSnap family offers high wind performance, with test values up to 329 PSF (vertical) and 190 PSF (horizontal).

“PermaSnap has become synonymous with superior productivity and superior performance in commercial coping systems,” said Karan Patel, product manager for OMG EdgeSystems. “With the expanded line, contractors now have choices for every type of commercial roofing application.”

The PermaSnap Family of products are supplied in 10′ lengths and available with face heights in sizes ranging from 3.25″ to 12″ to accommodate most applications. Snap-on covers are available in more than 100 colors and finishes in 22-gauge and 24-gauge galvanized steel; .040″, .050″, .063″, or .080″ aluminum; and 22-gauge and 24-gauge stainless steel. In addition, the PermaSnap family is available with a full assortment of inside/outside miters, end caps, sumps, and spill-outs.

All PermaSnap products are easy-to-install and manufactured in new manufacturing cells at OMG EdgeSystems in Asheville, that were specifically designed to maximize manufacturing quality and shorten lead-times for faster customer delivery.

“Our customers have been looking for shorter delivery times,” said Patel, “and we are happy to have the expertise and manufacturing capability to deliver.”

PermaSnap and PermaSnap Plus are ES-1 tested only for non-Factory Mutual projects. PermaSnap Premier and PermaSnap Premier Plus are both ES-1 tested and approved for use by Factory Mutual.

