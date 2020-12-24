Fully integrated rainscreen systems help users create original façades

Sto Corp., provider of claddings, air barriers, coatings, and restoration systems, now offers StoVentec™ Rainscreen Systems, options for the building envelope that include StoVentec Glass (pictured) and StoVentec Render. StoVentec delivers a seamless air and moisture barrier, intuitive adjustable sub-construction, continuous insulation, and multiple cladding options, making it a complete and fully integrated rainscreen wall solution.

StoVentec Rainscreen systems allow users to freely mix and match virtually any rainscreen cladding material, texture, shape, and color to create a truly original façade. There are also options for back-painted glass cladding and custom, full-color HD digitally printed glass.

In independent testing, StoVentec systems meet or exceed performance specifications for water penetration and ventilation, wind load resistance, impact resistance, flame spread, accelerated weathering, and water resistance. This includes passing the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 285 test, a standard that measures the flammability characteristics of modern exterior wall assemblies.

StoVentec systems have been in use in Europe since the early 2000s, and have achieved a number of national technical approvals, offering third-party verification of their durability and performance. This includes recognition from DIBt (the German Institute of Construction Technology) for rainscreen cladding façade systems and ventilated external wall or ceiling cladding, and a Technical Approval for Construction from the British Board of Agreement.

StoVentec Glass is an open joint drained and back-ventilated rainscreen wall system that combines air and weather tightness with thermal performance and fire protection. It incorporates noncombustible continuous exterior insulation and a continuous air and moisture barrier with StoVentro sub-construction and StoVentec Glass Panel to produce an advanced high performance wall assembly. The prefabricated glass façade panels are manufactured to order in custom sizes and a range of colors and are fast and simple to install on the job site.

StoVentec Glass system components include:

StoGuard Air & Moisture Barrier System – Featuring Sto AirSeal®, the StoGuard system provides seamless and fully integrated air and moisture control.

Thermal Insulation – Owens Corning Thermafiber® RainBarrier® 45 mineral wool made of non-combustible fiber. Custom insulation thicknesses are available to meet design thermal requirements.

StoVentro Sub-Construction – An engineered system consisting of StoVentro Brackets with vertical and horizontal StoVentro T-Profiles to provide the structural link between the façade and supporting wall construction.

StoVentro Agraffe Profiles – Part of the StoVentro sub-construction system, StoVentro Agraffe Profiles allow for quick and simple onsite installation of glass panels.

StoVentec Glass Panel – A composite panel with opaque glass permanently bonded to StoVentec Carrier Board A+; a backing board made of 96% recycled glass.

StoVentec Render employs the same key components as StoVentec Glass. Render façade panels are field installed, flexible, and easy to cut so users can achieve unique architectural shapes, including seam free curved surfaces.

StoVentec Render system components include:

Air and Moisture Barrier – Sto AirSeal provides a single source, seamless and fully integrated layer for air and weather tightness.

Thermal Insulation – Owens Corning Thermafiber RainBarrier 45 mineral wool made of non-combustible fiber. Variable thicknesses can accommodate for design thermal requirements.

StoVentro Sub-Construction – StoVentro stainless steel brackets are anchored into the substrate. StoVentro T-profiles provide mounting support for StoVentec Carrier Board A+.

StoVentec Carrier Board A+ – A versatile carrier backing board that is double-sided mesh reinforced and consists of more than 90% recycled glass.

Sto Architectural Finish System Sto Base coat – StoArmat Classic plus, a ready-mixed, high build acrylic based plaster material used as a base coat in the StoVentec Render Rainscreen wall system Sto Mesh – Alkali-resistant reinforcing mesh with an optimized capacity to absorb impact. Sto Aesthetic Surface – Premium Sto finishes or other surface options, available in a variety of colors, textures, shapes, and properties, including self-cleaning.



Many manufacturers only offer a wall component (e.g., a cladding, sub-framing, an insulation, an air and water barrier, etc.), leaving it up to architects and contractors to work out the details for how these pieces should all come together. StoVentec provides the entire, fully-tested, and code-approved ventilated rainscreen system. This includes the air and water barrier, mineral wool continuous insulation, adjustable sub-framing system, and StoVentec Rainscreen cladding.

“Architects, specifiers, and contractors want a complete, fully tested, and proven rainscreen wall system rather than having to piece together various components from multiple sources,” said Chris Lazowski, Senior Director, Strategic Business Development. “With StoVentec Rainscreen systems, those key decision-makers can now select a single product that delivers on all performance fronts while simultaneously enabling them to place their own signature on a building. At the same time, they’re dealing with a single manufacturer instead of multiple vendors, vastly reducing risk and complexity.”

