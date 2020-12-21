Facility Managers Streamline Painting Jobs With PPG Services

In addition to the everyday focus on operational optimization, in response to the pandemic facility managers must now also take a more disciplined approach to health and safety standards. In juggling these increased priorities, facility managers can take advantage of resources to streamline specific tasks to increase their efficiency overall.

Enter PPG Services — a digital solution that helps streamline administrative and common tasks for property or facility managers when it comes to working with professional paint contractors. Introduced in September 2019, PPG Services is a digital technology platform that streamlines project management and paint services for facility management teams and painting contractors. It is intended for businesses with multiple locations across a national footprint, specifically helping property and facility managers that oversee large retail, office, and hospitality chains, and third-party facilities management partners.

“We know our customers have had to make many changes to their existing systems in order to remain open and functional, and understandably, their priorities shifted away from updating their spaces,” said John Stracquatanio, VP of Operations for PPG Services. “Our platform provides operational efficiencies when it comes to the general maintenance and upkeep of stores, restaurants, and hotels. It requires very little oversight from the customers’ side, as we’ve streamlined the entire painting process for them. The condition and aesthetic of store locations doesn’t need to suffer while managers focus on these matters of significantly higher importance.”

PPG Services Delivers:

A comprehensive solution of quality paint products, access to established professional painters nationally, and the technology to streamline project management and address customer needs.

Consistency, efficiency, speed, and savings derived from an end-to-end approach that works to simplify and digitize processes.

Customer-focused services grounded in a strong understanding of customer needs through PPG’s 135 years of industry experience.

Facility Managers Benefit From:

High-quality PPG paint products for consistency across all projects.

Access to a vetted pool of qualified painting contractors nationwide, ready when you are.

Allows for budget planning and a focus on better addressing immediate needs at your location.

Project status visibility and reporting capabilities, featuring customized dashboards and actionable reports.