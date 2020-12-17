upholstered screens quickly create private, protected spaces

With COVID-19 forcing designers to reimagine the ubiquitous open office and other public spaces, Stylex introduced the Quick collection of upholstered screens. These spatial dividers present a way to carve out private, protected spaces within open-plan environments and serve the ever-changing needs of the contract, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and educational markets while safeguarding employees’ physical and mental well-being as they return to their places of work.

“Designers need manufacturers to act fast so that they can foster safe, health-centered spaces,” notes Randi Pastrovic, Vice President of Marketing, Stylex. “Quick’s quality, usability, and availability make it a crucial, fast-acting addition in public spaces.”

Instantly reconfigurable without the use of special tools, Quick upholstered screens are lightweight spatial dividers that support any foreseeable situation, be it retrofitting an office for density, creating an ad-hoc lounge, or temporarily enforcing greater social distance. The screens can stand alone or be grouped together, with optional casters making them easier to move or nest when not in use. A top connecting screw allows grouped panels to create any size corner angle, increasing the range of applications, geometries, and design possibilities.

Open-cell polyurethane foam is adhered to an internal polystyrene and wood-based panel core. Each panel includes an internal counterweight at the base to increase product stability. Screens may be ganged to any length and configuration in angles from 90° to 180°, or placed alongside each other, with the foot of one tucked underneath the next. Top powder-coated ganging brackets securely connect the screens, creating a consistent appearance from screen to screen.

Quick is available in two heights (54″ and 68″) and two widths (30″ and 48″) to support privacy and protection to seated and standing users alike. The upholstered screens come standard with ½” plated-steel feet that may be specified in 26 powder-coated colors (e.g., Rusty Red, Pale Yellow, Sand, Navy, Brass). Upholstery options range from refined woven textiles to resilient, bleach-cleanable fabrics. Accessories include dry erase signs, which drop over the top of Quick’s frame. A curated selection of finishes and fabrics are available for QuickShip, bringing Quick door-to-door in 10 business days.

Quick screens are designed and tested to BIFMA performance standards and are GREENGUARD and LEVEL® certified.

