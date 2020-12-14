Height-adjustable table works with the push of a button

hiSpace Quick Connect from Teknion is a height-adjustable table that can be raised and lowered using a quiet, electric mechanism. It is available as a complete table solution or base only that can be specified with other Teknion work surfaces. The line has recently been re-engineered with a softer profile, simple yet meaningful conveniences, new technologies, and an assembly time of less than five minutes.

“The new design of hiSpace provides impactful user comfort and convenience features,” said Dannion Smith, Director, Product Management, Seating & Ergonomic Products at Teknion. “The simple yet clever design of the table allows users to get up and working with their needs top of mind. Technologically savvy, hiSpace can be automatically adjusted from one position to the next with a single push of a button. The best part of this table is actually what you don’t see,” said Smith “the table comes pre-wired with extra places to hide unsightly cables, uses a sophisticated software system that can be customized to fit its application, and includes a world-class collision detection system. In addition, the table is visibly fastener-free.”

The hiSpace Quick Connect height-adjustable table is centered around a square profile leg, neutral foot, and programmable digital display switch. With its “Connection Kit,” the table’s top frame comes pre-installed on the work surface. Slide & Lock leg columns that use a simple slide feature to connect the legs to the work surface and a cam lock to secure them in place. The freestanding table is also equipped with a Power Pak—a prewired Felt Cover Cable organizer that manages all cables and controls—which directs the control box, the switch, motor cables, and table power cord with ease. hiSpace Grommets allow a clean through-way for cables from above to below the work surface.

hiSpace Quick Connect features push-button activation with height display readout and three memory positions as well as the ability to reconfigure both maximum and minimum height limits. The table is compliant with the BIFMA height-adjustment range from 22.6″ to 48.7″ and comes in five widths (46″ to 70″ in 6″ increments) and two depths (23″ and 29″). Lifting capacity is 200 pounds. The tables can also be specified with or without a 6″ provision when used with Side Desk Edge Screens or to provide extra leg room.

The height-adjustable table base features three finish options in Very White, Ebony, and Platinum. Work surfaces are available in Foundation Laminate and Seamless finishes with a choice of straight or radius edge options.

hiSpace’s gyroscope-based collision detection system senses when the tabletop starts to tilt when a collision occurs and immediately stops and reverses direction.

