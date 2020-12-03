Zoneworks® EZ Employee Separation Barriers By Rite-Hite

Zoneworks® by Rite-Hite has developed EZ Employee Separation Barriers for workers who cannot socially distance more than six feet. There are two basic types of these customizable barriers: a floor unit model and a table top unit.

“We wanted to address the common workplace problem of airborne particulate safety, which has recently been reemphasized,” says Mary Blaser, Director of Marketing for Rite-Hite Environmental Enclosures Corp. “The EZ Employee Separation Barrier provides an option for companies that want to help mitigate employee exposure to harmful airborne viruses and aren’t able to physically separate workers the recommended distance.”

EZ Employee Separation Barriers are durable free-standing workstation partitions. The two models easily separate employees who work next to each other on a plant floor or in an office setting. Each separation panel is made from clear PVC, which is framed by a black, powder-coated tube and attached to a 1” welded steel tube base for stability. The EZ is portable and simple to set up, with no floor anchoring required. Panels can be wiped down for easy sanitation.

The floor unit of the EZ (pictured above) is designed for use on plant floors protecting employees who work near each other in production lines, assembly cells, and other settings. The floor unit measures 48” wide by 79” tall and encompasses a clear panel that is 44” wide and 72” tall. This model can come as a single panel, two-panel “L-shape,” three-panel “U-shape,” and four-panel enclosure configuration, depending on the application needed. Panels interlock at a 90-degree angle or linearly, based on needs, and are easily reconfigurable when needs change. A hanging ceiling mount design is optional.

The EZ table top model is designed for office settings with close-proximity work stations. The three-side frame measures 36” tall by 24” deep with an adjustable width of 33” to 60”. The main separation barrier is 60” wide by 36” tall while the side panels measure 36” wide by 40” tall. All of the clear plastic panels can be trimmed to the desired size. The entire assembly mounts to a table top with drilled 3/8” holes. A plexiglass separation panel is an optional feature for the EZ table top model.

Want more news about COVID-19 and its impact?

Read more news related to the coronavirus pandemic, including facility management products and services.