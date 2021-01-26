2021 SOLUTIONS: Connectrac Flex From Connectrac

The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine included a selection of the latest products and services for facility management professionals in a SOLUTIONS 2021 feature. Below is the Q&A from that December 2020 article with Connectrac, a provider of floor-based cable management solutions that bring power, data, and communications to facility interiors. We continued the conversation with the company — you can listen to by clicking on the link at the bottom of this post.

Connectrac Flex™

Facility Executive: What is a notable product your company will introduce to facility management professionals in 2021?

Connectrac® is launching Flex™ in February 2021. Flex provides invisible, movable power connections throughout a space via a unique floor-based power and data distribution system. Unlike core drills and power poles, Connectrac Flex can go anywhere in a space; it is agile, adaptable, and, above all, simple. Quick to install and change without disruption to a space, Connectrac raceways and accessories are used in open office space environments, classrooms, libraries, conference rooms, airports, and more.

Facility Executive: How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?

Connectrac Flex is the ideal solution for today’s COVID environment. Flex allows facility managers and space planners alike to make changes to their space on the fly and as often as needed; this product can go anywhere in a space without disruption. Workplaces today have the need for more flexibility as rooms need to serve multiple needs throughout the day — training room in the morning and yoga room in the afternoon. Connectrac Flex adapts to these changes on demand and allows facilities to meet the needs of their customers quickly.

In a follow-up interview, Steve Batchelder, director of sales at the company, provided further insight into the work of Connectrac and the innovation behind the launch of Connectrac Flex™ for facilities. Click below to listen to this brief conversation.