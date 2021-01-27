2021 SOLUTIONS: HID FARGO INK1000 Inkjet Card Printer

The recent issue of Facility Executive magazine included a selection of the latest products and services for facility management professionals in a SOLUTIONS 2021 feature. Below is the Q&A from that December 2020 article with HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions. We continued the conversation with the company — you can listen by clicking on the link at the bottom of this post.

HID FARGO INK1000 Inkjet Card Printer & Encoder

Facility Executive: What is a notable product your company will introduce to facility management professionals in 2021?

Bringing the simplicity and affordability of inkjet printing to personalized cards and IDs, the HID FARGO® INK1000 is the next revolution in desktop card printing.

Easy-to-use, affordable and dependable, the HID FARGO INK1000 is ideal for cost-conscious small- to medium-sized businesses and K-12 schools that need to print high-quality corporate and visitor badges, student and faculty IDs, or gift and loyalty cards.

Ultra-reliable and low maintenance, the HID FARGO INK1000 features exclusive inkjet printing technology. Easy-to-install, snap-in ink cartridges contain specially formulated inks that naturally adhere to standard, off-the-shelf PVC and composite cards.

HID FARGO INK1000 delivers high quality, high definition, true edge-to-edge ID card printing while eliminating the hassles of print ribbons or the need for specialized cards. With its high 600 dpi x 1200 dpi resolution, images are sharp and brilliant — and text and barcodes are crisply defined.

Facility Executive: How is this offering relevant to the work of facility management leaders? How will it help them achieve their goals?

The HID FARGO® INK1000 makes printing everything from gift and loyalty cards to employee and membership fast and cost-effective.

Featuring HID’s exclusive inkjet printing technology, this ultra-reliable, low maintenance, and affordable solution brings your card designs to life at a fraction of the cost.

Easy to use: It is as simple to use as your home office printer.

Affordable: Brings your card designs to life in brilliant 600 dpi x 1200 dpi resolution at a fraction of the cost of ribbon-based card printers.

Sustainable: Eliminates wasted ribbon panels with exclusively formulated, Drop-on-Demand (DOD) inks that are compatible with standard, off-the-shelf PVC cards—an industry first.

Reliable: Provides outstanding performance and unrivaled quality from the leading brand in card issuance.

In a follow-up interview, Mike Mans, senior product marketing manager, DTC Printers, Secure Issuance for HID Global, provided further insight into what HID Global offers to facilities and the launch of the HID FARGO® INK1000 card printer and encoder. Click below to listen to this brief conversation.