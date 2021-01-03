3 Trends In The Electrical Industry Impacting Commercial Facilities

After a year full of unprecedented circumstances, the trends in the electrical industry have undoubtedly changed. The year 2020 brought massive changes to the commercial buildings landscape, making it more important than ever for facility management teams and their electrical contractors to stay up to date with the latest and seemingly ever-changing trends impacting buildings.

From ensuring buildings are set for the future, to implementing smart, flexible devices, these trends reflect an increased desire of people for safe spaces that provide power, security, and convenience. Below are three trends to consider incorporating to ensure a safe return to the workplace. These have been provided by Legrand, global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures.

Commercial Renovations

Before 2020, facility upgrades qualified for tax deductions but to reap the full benefits, facility managers would have to claim a 2.5% write-off each year for up to 39 years. With the passing of the 2020 CARES Act, facility managers can write off 100% of qualifying facility improvement costs in the first year. Because of this new rule, there’s likely to be a huge boom in commercial renovations, so facility managers should reach out to their tax advisors to check if their projects qualify. A few improvements that qualify for the tax deduction are the installation of airflow management accessories, HVAC devices, and physical security and access control solutions.

Flexible Power

With more people returning to schools and offices after working from home for much of 2020, it’s crucial for the workplace to follow standard health and safety protocols such as social distancing and providing adequate sanitation measures. While workstations should be stationed at least six feet apart, it can be a challenge to provide seamless power solutions throughout the office. The experts at Legrand recommend implementing flexible power solutions like the company’s Wiremold ModPower system (seen above), the first code-compliant modular power system that allows for six-feet of separation and can connect up to six separate units to bring power where it’s needed.

Industrial Productivity

Efficiency is key at work, home, and school, and the same goes for industrial and commercial spaces. Installing the proper electrical infrastructure system can have a huge impact on the efficiency and productivity of a workplace. In addition, the benefits of a well-designed electrical infrastructure include lower initial and maintenance costs, plus a boost to facility and worker safety. Open cable management systems like ladder trays and wire mesh cable management systems are two options to consider when designing a factory floor or other commercial space. These are easy to install and add flexibility and greater functionality with an open system that allows for better access to electrical infrastructure.

