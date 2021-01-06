Allied Universal Shares Resources For Facing Civil Unrest

On November 2, 2020, one day before the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Allied Universal Risk Advisory and Consulting Services examined the potential security risks associated with the upcoming election. The firm published a 3-page report examining notable demonstrations, social media activity, civil unrest, and disturbances related to the presidential election in the previous days. The report, “2020 Presidential Election And Civil Unrest” is available for free download (form to be filled out) on the Allied Universal website.

The company has published several other reports, as well as blog posts and other content addressing the impact of civil unrest that facility managers may find useful to protect their buildings and sites. Click here to view all the Civil Unrest Preparedness Resources from Allied Universal.

