Round and square wall-mount luminaires feature various options

The Rook 350 Wall Mount from Amerlux, a design-and-manufacture lighting company, is a series of wall-mount luminaires that feature options to complete any interior space. They come in cylinder and square shapes and allow the fixture to be mounted as a direct or indirect luminaire using a kit provided with the fixture.

The Direct/Indirect fixtures can be ordered with different beam spreads—narrow on bottom, flood on top, or vice versa—and different wattages with open and lensed units. Rook 350 has the same optical performance as Amerlux’s Hornet 3.5″ Downlights, which means architects and lighting designers can create a space with the same optics as the Hornet recessed downlight, Rook 350 pendant, and Rook 350 Wall Mount.

“We want to give architects and lighting designers one more fixture that will complete their space,” said Bill Plageman, Amerlux’s VP of Marketing and Product Development. “That’s why we developed a solution with so many options. Our Rook family is complete—much like the projects they finish with style.”

With a 3.5″ aperture, the Rook 350 Wall Mount can be used to add visual interest to walls or columns in retail, hospitality, or commercial environmens. The Dim-To-Warm option allows designers to simulate the familiar glow and dimming of incandescent lamps. By shifting to a lower Kelvin temperature as the lights dim, Dim-To-Warm taps into the mediums of light and color to enhance the experience.

The Rook 350 3.5″ Round Wall Mount Direct or Indirect with Dim-To-Warm offers a range of color temperatures (from 3000K to 1800K), as well as a 95 CRI. The cylinder wall mount is 13 watts, while the lumen output includes 672 lumens with the open unit (RK350WR) and 822 lumens with the lensed unit. For open units, beam spread options include narrow flood (18°), medium flood (24°), flood (28°), and wide flood (45°). For lensed units, beam spread options include 30°, 40°, and 65°. Dimming options include TRIAC, ELV (120V/277V) 5% Dim, and 0-10V (120V/277V) 1% Dim.

The Rook 350 3.5″ Square Wall Mount Direct/Indirect Dim-To-Warm offers color temperatures from 3000K to 1800K, as well as a 95 CRI. The cylinder wall mount is 13 watts, while the lumen output includes 672 lumens with the open unit (RK350WS) and 841 lumens with the lensed unit (RK350WSL). For the open units, beam spread options include narrow flood (18°), medium flood (24°), flood (35°), and wide flood (44°). For lensed units, beam spread options include 30°, 50°, and 65°. Dimming options include TRIAC, ELV (120V/277V) 5% Dim, and 0-10V (120V/277V) 1% Dim.

No matter the shape, Rook 350 offers several mounting options: wall mount, canopy wall mount, conduit canopy wall mount, remote wall mount, remote canopy wall mount, and remote conduit canopy wall mount. The square flush mount option is also a solution for ADA compliance.

