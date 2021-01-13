Ensure clean hands where washing and/or sanitizing is mandated

Intelligent Security Systems (ISS), a supplier of intelligent Video Management System (VMS) and analytics for myriad security and business intelligence applications, has added SecurOS™ Hand Sanitizer to the company’s robust offering of COVID-19 Return to Work solutions to ensure clean hands. The analytics, built on Artificial Neural Network (ANN) and imaging technology from Intel®, is designed to detect if an individual has not properly cleansed their hands in a designated area where handwashing and/or hand sanitization is mandated. Initially developed for use in the food service industry, the demand for hand sanitizer analytics is trending rapidly to meet emerging compliance requirements in a post COVID-19 world.

“One of the most basic ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 involves hand washing and sanitization. Like many drugs that were developed for other ailments that are now being used to combat COVID-19, our SecurOS Hand Sanitizer analytics was initially in development for another purpose, but seems most appropriate now as an intelligent and autonomous solution to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” said Aluisio Figueiredo, CEO of Intelligent Security Systems.

The ISS SecurOS Hand Sanitizer solution integrates Intel Realsense cameras with ISS’ SecurOS analytics platform to identify and analyze postures and movements of the skeletal body form. The combination of image depth metadata from Realsense and the ISS NN analytics, tracks the movement of hands in the act of washing/sanitizing. The metadata is further processed by the SecurOS platform which defines actions as combinations of elementary movements.

For example, the elementary movement “person bends her arm more than 90°” may be part of the complex action “person answers a phone call”—which itself includes several alternative descriptions, each consisting of multiple movements. In the same manner, the SecurOS platform can define set of actions indicating that a person is washing their hands at a basin/sink or standing in front of a free-standing sanitizing liquid dispenser and rubbing their hands together in an appropriate manner and for the requisite amount of time. The ISS SecurOS platform vocabulary is built using natural language and is similar in this aspect to IBM’s Watson.

The SecurOS Hand Sanitizer solution, combined with other risk mitigation precautions and mandates, can lessen the impact of the current pandemic and help safely re-open schools, businesses, and facilities.

Click here for more facility management news related to safety.