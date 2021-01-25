Aquaverve Launches Touchless Water Cooler Line

During the coronavirus pandemic, avoiding germs and risk of contamination is top of mind for for consumers and businesses alike. With that in mind, Aquaverve has launched a new touchless water cooler product line to improve health and sanitation in offices, schools, convention centers, and gyms. The new touchless water coolers have a foot pedal activation that allows users to dispense water into glasses or bottles with zero contact.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with products that are safe and help prevent the spread of germs,” said Aquaverve President Mike Goldman. “Our touchless coolers are perfect for health and fitness clubs as wells as offices and homes – anywhere safety, durability, and reliability are essential, not to mention they are beautifully designed.”

Aquaverve developed two models of touchless water coolers – the Oceanik Touchless Bottleless Cooler and the Pacifik Touchless Bottleless Cooler. The Pacifik model is available in both bottled and bottleless configurations.

The Oceanik features the latest technology and dispensing advancements including a touchless design and shrouded faucets. The high-capacity direct chill technology features stainless steel waterways for maximum purity, and eliminates the need for a water reservoir and its potential for contamination. This cooler has a stainless-steel cabinet with fingerprint resistant finish.

The Pacifik is a modern cooler with a touchless foot pedal activation. The cabinet is made with extremely durable high-density polyethylene, the water reservoir is stainless steel, and the faucet dispensing mechanism is shrouded to prevent cross contamination.

The touchless water coolers join Aquaverve’s popular bottled and bottleless water coolers as well as other commercial products including sanitary wipes and dispensers, ice machines, umbrella stands, and more.

To learn more about Aquaverve, visit www.aquaverve.com.

