Work Lounge combines comfort with options for privacy in open areas

The Iso Work Lounge collection from Arcadia combines the comfort of a lounge chair with optional partitions for privacy, resulting in environments that foster both productivity and collaboration.

Designed by Qdesign, this adaptable lounge and modular series offers diverse styles for defining spaces, both literally and figuratively. Armless lounge and love seat models perform alone or as an ensemble to create stand-alone modules, clusters, or expand into a multitude of well-proportioned arrangements.

Driving the development was the recognition of a need for an elevated banquette lounge that could support work, privacy, and gathering applications. Qdesign initially focused on tandem and single seat uses and expanded the series to support both private individualized pods as well as a place for collaboration. Privacy panels were constructed by utilizing an innovative tuck-and-fold technique that not only allows multiple units to gang and align together, but also serves as a buffer for exterior sound—all within a very thin panel. This improvement upon the traditional structure is one of the key components of what makes the series unique.

While the foundation of Iso’s structure is in and of itself compartmentalizing, its appearance is far from one-dimensional. Iso Work Lounge upholstery features intricate and varied upholstery, which includes channel stitching on the back cushion and a frame that wraps behind the back and below the seat continuously. Fully upholstered privacy panels are 1″ thick and measure 52-3/4″ from the floor. Metal legs are also offered in a broad palette of finish options, ensuring they pair well with any single or multi-tone fabric combination.

An optional open-shelf cubby—available in walnut and white oak veneer or laminate—comes standard with power and provides ample storage for a small backpack, handbag, or other personal items, while an accompanying rotating tablet serves as a convenient work surface. Models without a cubby may also be outfit with electrical access via under-seat mounted power and data units, and for ease of mobility, locking casters are available across the series.

Primarily intended for corporate and education markets, the collection is also suited to libraries, convention centers, hospitality environments, and the like. An available extension panel as well as shared panel capabilities expands Iso’s functionality to include larger meeting configurations or separate-facing touchdown areas for single or multiple guests, while the ability to retrofit panels in the field allows for even greater freedom as needs change over time.

“Iso is more than just a furniture collection,” says Tammie Alciatore, Arcadia’s Director of Marketing. “It is a space shaper and a place maker—a functional and on-trend addition to so many types of interiors”.

Now more than ever, adaptability is paramount. By meeting the needs of both individual and group requirements and providing flexible modular capabilities, Iso Work Lounge offers a stylish and comfortable solution for those alone or together.

Click here for more facility management news related to interiors.