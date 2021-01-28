Building Safety Month 2021: Prevent, Prepare, Protect.

The theme for the International Code Council’s 41st annual Building Safety Month is “Prevent, Prepare, Protect. Building Codes Save.” Held annually in May, all Building Safety Month 2021 events will be conducted virtually to prioritize attendees’ safety. The educational and interactive campaign’s goal is to raise awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work, and learn.

Each year, the Code Council, its 64,000 members, and professionals across the building safety landscape highlight the importance of building safety though proclamations, informational events, legislative briefings, and more.

The weekly themes for Building Safety Month 2021 are:

Week One (May 1-9): Energy & Innovation

Week Two (May 10-16): Training the Next Generation

Week Three (May 17-23): Water Safety

Week Four (May 24-31): Disaster Preparedness

“With society placing greater emphasis on safety within both public and private buildings, Building Safety Month is more relevant than ever in educating the public about the increasingly important role modern building codes play in keeping our homes and communities strong and resilient,” said Code Council Chief Executive Officer Dominic Sims, CBO.

You can view and download this year’s Building Safety Month campaign poster here.

