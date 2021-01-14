Outdoor platform for all weather conditions and a range of occasions

The Clima-Core™ Platform from Staging Concepts, a provider of portable staging solutions, is an ultra-durable, semi-permanent, weather- and water-resistant platform specially designed for outdoor use. This outdoor platform features a heavy-duty honeycomb core top suitable in all climates for a wide range of outdoor events and occasions.

Clima-Core’s resilient design will not rot, swell, warp, or absorb moisture.

“The Clima-Core platform is a perfect example of the right product at the right time,” said Cindy Albrecht, director of sales and marketing for Staging Concepts. “With events and activities increasingly shifting outdoors due to health and safety guidelines, venues and organizations of all types are in need of staging solutions that can be set up anywhere and under any conditions.”

Clima-Core offers the same strength and durability as Staging Concepts’ cornerstone SC90® Platform with the added benefit of being able to endure extreme temperatures and inclement weather. Single-sided and demountable, the outdoor platform is constructed with an extruded aluminum frame combined with a sturdy 1″ thick non-wood composite substrate and topped with a black high-density polyethylene (HDPE) finish. Each platform features a load rating of 150psf and includes a UV resistant surface.

Patented aluminum extrusion allows for guardrails, step units, closure panels, chair stops, and skirting clip attachment, with no loose parts. Top locking Roto-Locks provide a monolithic floor when platforms are locked together.

“The core feature of this durable, all-season platform is, essentially, its core,” noted Albrecht. “In addition to being weather-resistant, the composition of the platform is impervious to insects, such as ants, termites, moths, bugs, and beetles, making it an ideal solution for long-term outdoor placement. Plus, you won’t find a product like this anywhere else on the market.”

Clima-Core platforms are available in 4′ x 8′, 4′ x 6′, 4′ x 4′, 3′ x 8′, 3′ x 6′, and 2′ x 8′ standard sizes as well as custom sizes. They are compatible with Staging Concepts’ SC90 Fixed and Adjustable Leg Supports, SC9600 Bridge Supports, and the company’s full line of accessories, including skirt clips, chair stops, and closure panels.

Click here for more facility management news related to the building envelope and exteriors.