CyberLock Launches Generation 2 CyberLock Cylinders

CyberLock, Inc., a leading supplier of key-centric access control solutions, has released its second generation CyberLock. For over two decades, CyberLock cylinders have brought security and accountability to some of the harshest environments in the world, and this next generation of cylinders provides more for facility security. CyberLock is a key-centric access control system designed to increase security, accountability, and key control. It is based on a unique design of electronic lock cylinders and programmable smart keys.

This latest advancement — the second generation CyberLock — offers AES-256 encryption between lock and key, the most robust encryption standard available. Generation 2 cylinders retain CyberLock’s trusted, sealed keyway for IP68-rated durability. With a commitment to quality, the Gen 2 cylinder achieves the highest ratings under European Standard EN15684 for durability, environmental resistance, and attack resistance. And with EN16864 Grade 5 corrosion resistance, CyberLock offers Gen 2 padlocks that can withstand harsh outdoor environments.

CyberLock’s durable lock body is well-suited to protect the next generation of key-centric components contained within. A faster processor and expanded memory provide a foundation for future innovations. The ability to store up to 6,500 of the most recent audit events gives organizations exceptional visibility over their assets.

With a significantly expanded Lost Key list, Gen 2 CyberLock’s provide precise key control for even the largest installations. For the ultimate in key-centric access control, pair this latest lock design with one of CyberLock’s six versatile second generation CyberKey smart keys. Users can access these powerful features by enabling the new Gen 2 lock mode available in CyberAudit-Web 9.4. Users can quickly schedule and review access with the CyberAudit-Web software. Permissions for each lock and key can be changed easily, enabling precise control over access to every entry point. E-mail alerts and audit reports keep management informed of each person’s activities, including denied access attempts.