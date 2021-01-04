DensDeck® StormX Prime Roof Board From Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific has launched DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board, the first high-performance gypsum roof coverboard designed to help prepare commercial rooftops to hold tough under the dangers of impact and puncture caused by very severe hail conditions. The product, which is classified for use in approved assemblies meeting FM Global’s Very Severe Hail Standard¹ set in 2019, is available nationwide.

“DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board is the premium choice in our product portfolio and the latest advancement in roof assembly preservation from Georgia-Pacific,” said Mikael Kuronon, director of product management, roofs, at Georgia-Pacific Building Products. “If your building is in a very severe hail zone or is frequently confronted by the intense moisture of hurricanes, you need a roof board that stands up to attack. This new option is classified for use in approved assemblies meeting the FM Global Standard for withstanding very severe hail, making it a stronger, more durable, premium roof board. DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board is your roof risk mitigator.”

Why DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board?

Over the past eight decades, multiple factors have combined to raise the risk of experiencing a severe storm. More people and property are in the path of severe weather than ever before, with an estimated 75 percent of American cities experiencing a hail storm annually. Since 1960, there has been a 400 percent increase in weather-related disaster losses.

Through the benefits integration of DensDeck® Prime with EONIC™ Technology and innovative product development, the use of DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board helps enable structures to meet the FM Global Very Severe Hail Standard while simultaneously enhancing assembly protection. DensDeck® StormX™ is the market standard for ultimate hail defense, the preeminent choice against impact resistance and increased moisture resistance.

“The unique combination of the GP legacy, plus the FM Global classification for Very Severe Hail, plus the extensive use applications combine to create a unique, premium, product choice,” continued Kuronon.

DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board is the perfect solution for structures within the Very Severe Hail zone, located across Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska. New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. Proprietary engineering enables it to not only prepare a roof to adapt to severe weather events, but to recover from them.

A dedication to advancement by Georgia-Pacific continues to spur innovation. Since its invention in 1987, DensDeck® Roof Board has set new performance standards for roof assemblies. DensDeck® StormX™ Prime joins DensDeck® Prime with EONIC™ Technology as the only gypsum roof board with manufacturing specifications that include five percent total water resistance by weight and one gram surface water absorption performance on both sides of the board.

Note

¹ FM Global Very Severe Hail Standard: Under the FM Global Standard, FM Global tests roof systems for moderate and severe hail impact resistance on how the systems withstand the dropping of a two-inch diameter 1.19 pound steel ball from either 8.1 inches or 141.5 inches. The new Very Severe Hail designation uses an ice launcher to propel a two-inch diameter laboratory-made ice ball at 152-160 feet per second. DensDeck® StormX™ Prime Roof Board is classified for use in approved assemblies that meet these rigid standards for impact resistance. Check www.fmapprovals.com/roofnav for latest information on FM approvals.