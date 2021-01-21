Dyson Launches First Cord-free Vacuum For Professional Settings

Dyson has unveiled the Dyson V11 Pro, a cord-free vacuum engineered as an out-of-home cleaning solution for professional settings. With two batteries, two filters, an intelligent cleaner head, twice the suction of any vacuum³ and whole-machine filtration, this vacuum is the latest technology from Dyson engineered to help create a cleaner, more hygienic environment.

Three microprocessors on board the Dyson V11™ vacuum brings intelligence to the clean, monitoring performance up to 8,000 times a second. The microprocessors are located inside the High Torque cleaner head, the Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor and the battery. These advances mean that suction automatically adjusts depending on floor type, and the user can see how much runtime is remaining.

Up to 120 minutes of fade-free suction and cleaning¹

Dyson’s most powerful battery pack features seven high-capacity cells with nickel-cobalt-aluminium cathodes to help deliver more suction power. The Dyson V11 Pro comes with two batteries providing extra run time for Professional users. Having two click-in batteries allows for one to always be charging for continuous cleans when needed.

The vacuum’s battery and monitoring system work together to gauge how much run time is remaining. The system measures the cell capacity and uses an algorithm that “learns” how the user’s machine works overtime to calculate remaining runtime. The time displayed will take the cleaning mode, tool and floor type into account.

High Torque cleaner head with Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS)

The DLS system, unique to the High Torque cleaner head, intelligently detects brush bar resistance up to 360 times a second and automatically communicates with the motor and battery’s microprocessors to change the suction power between carpets and hard floors. This enables carpets to be deep cleaned and runtime to be extended on hard floors.

The High Torque cleaner head is Dyson’s most powerful cord-free cleaner head ever. It features stiff nylon bristles that drive deep into carpet to remove ground-in dirt, and anti-static carbon fiber filaments that capture dust from hard floors and crevices. An integrated digital motor spins the brush bar up to 60 times a second.

Twice the suction of any cordless vacuum³

The Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor spins at up to 125,000 rpm to generate twice the suction of any cordless vacuum³. Suction power is also increased by the in-line configuration that ensures that the motor, bin and cyclone are aligned so air is drawn into the cyclone in a straight line.

A pressure sensor within the Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor reports information back to the microprocessor. This enables the on-screen blockage reporting as a sudden, sharp drop in pressure indicates a blockage.

Advanced filtration

Exposure to dust, dirt and allergens can affect well-being. The Dyson V11 Pro’s advanced, whole-machine filtration traps 99.99% of particles² as small as 0.3 microns – expelling cleaner air than the air you breathe. Fourteen cyclones generate forces of more than 79,000g trapping fine dust and dirt in the bin, so your vacuum never loses suction.

Filter maintenance is key to vacuum performance. A clean filter ensures your vacuum stays at maximum operating efficiency which is why the Dyson V11 Pro comes with an extra filter. Having two filters means no down time between washing filters.

LCD screen intelligently reports in real time

The on-board screen shows current performance, including selected power mode and remaining run time, giving the user more control of their clean.

The screen also reminds the user when to clean filters for optimum performance and informs them of any blockages and how to clear them. Thanks to sensor magnets embedded in the filter assembly, the screen can tell the user when the filter isn’t connected properly. The Dyson V11 Pro comes with an extra filter to avoid downtown when cleaning the dirty filter.

Acoustically engineered

Loud products can cause disruptions in professional settings. Dyson has taken care to evaluate how noise coming from the Dyson V11 Pro can be lessened. Parts of the machine have been designed to absorb vibrations and dampen noise, to keep sound levels down.

Notes

¹ In Eco mode on hard floor. Run time will vary based on power mode, floor type and/or attachments used. 120 minutes run time is based on consecutive use of two separate battery packs.

² In boost mode. All other modes achieve at least 99.97% filtration

³ Tested in boost mode at the cleaner head to ASTM F558, dust-loaded.

