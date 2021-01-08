Two-man handheld hole diggers for construction-related projects

The 332H (pictured) and 348H EPIC™ Series from General Equipment Company are two-man hole diggers. Featuring 5.5-horsepower (4.1 kW) Honda GXV160 four-stroke engines, the new models are capable of digging holes up to 18″ (457 mm) in diameter. They offer an ergonomic design and heavy-duty construction to handle a wide range of construction-related hole digging projects, from simple backyard fencing to more complex landscaping or soil sampling jobs.

The new, ergonomically engineered Power-FLEX™ composite operator handles are exclusive to the EPIC Series, providing maximum control, strength, and balance during operation, while dampening vibrations. The handles reduce kickback and fatigue to increase operator comfort, productivity, and job site safety.

The handheld hole diggers also include a new Auger-LOK™ feature for removing stuck augers. The Auger-LOK uses a spring-loaded actuator to lock the auger in place so that operators can simply twist the auger out of the hole. This practical solution eliminates damage to hole digger and auger when using other removal methods.

The 332H and 348H include a new, lighter weight, heavy-duty, totally enclosed spur-gear transmission with oversized bearings, heat-treated shafts, and machine-cut gears for long service life. The transmission design uses time-tested technology improved for maximum performance and durability. Model 332H has a 1-3/8″ (35 mm) hexagon auger drive connection for use with 4400 series earth augers and 5500 series auger extensions from General Equipment Company. Model 348H has a 7/8″ (22 mm) square auger drive connection for use with PSD/PLDBH series earth augers and extensions. The quiet, smooth-running engine offers a maximum digging torque of 190 foot-pounds (225 Nm).

Other standard features include a Magura™ twist-grip throttle control and an all-metal centrifugal clutch. Both models weigh 71 pounds without an auger.

