Facial Recognition Security Solutions From Johnson Controls, Alcatraz AI

Johnson Controls, architect of OpenBlue connected solutions, and Alcatraz AI have collaborated to provide a comprehensive suite of AI-powered security solutions and services to meet the growing need for frictionless entry and advanced building security. Leveraging its own data-powered access control technology combined with Alcatraz AI’s advanced facial authentication platform, the Alcatraz Rock, Johnson Controls offers comprehensive industry-leading solutions to protect occupants and assets from building intruders and enable healthier hands-free entry. This partnership is just one facet of Johnson Controls commitment to bringing buildings to life through intelligent, dynamic, and data-powered solutions.

Alcatraz AI enhances Johnson Controls offerings to customers, creating a richer ecosystem of products and services and a timely response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When integrated with Johnson Controls access control technology, the Alcatraz Rock and its analytics provide building managers with advanced protection for their facilities’ security operations. The Alcatraz Rock software employs real-time facial mapping and deep neural networks to automatically enroll an individual based on any current access control methods, allowing for instant one-factor recognition authentication. This integration completely replaces standard badging practices with frictionless, hands-free access, allowing businesses and organizations to safely reopen by minimizing person-to-person contact at major entry points, and can even provide AI-powered mask detection. In addition, AI technology instantly identifies and alerts security personnel to entry abnormalities.

“The ability to respectfully monitor who is accessing your building is crucial,” said John Hudson, vice president and general manager of security at Johnson Controls. “Facial recognition technology allows us to offer our customers an extra level of protection and provide the peace of mind of knowing exactly who is entering and exiting their facilities. Johnson Controls is more committed than ever to providing our customers with the tools and integrations needed to make buildings smarter, safer, and more connected.”

“Frictionless entry is critical to public health right now, and this partnership allows us to take it to the next level by combining our leading facial authentication technology with Johnson Controls security solutions,” said Vince Gaydarzhiev, CEO and founder of Alcatraz AI. “From advanced tailgating detection to automatic employee check-in, the Alcatraz Rock makes hands-free entry possible while simultaneously making your building a safer place to live and work.”

Click here for more facility management news related to security.