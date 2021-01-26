Self-closing hinges for round-post gates and fences

TruClose® Round Heavy Duty from D&D Technologies®, a provider of high-performance gate hardware, is a new line of adjustable, self-closing hinges for round-post gates and fences. It includes two heavy-duty hinge options that self-close round-posted heavy or high-traffic gates weighing up to 154 pounds, with an approximate size of 4′ W x 6′ H from a complete 180° swing.

A heavy-duty option for round posted, chain link gates, TruClose ROUND Heavy Duty hinges are UV-stabilized and are engineered with industrial-strength polymer. Like many other D&D products, these self-closing hinges are maintenance-free and will not rust, bind, sag, or stain. Right- or left-handed gate-swing installation is made simple with the included fasteners and a new easy tension adjustment from both ends of the hinge barrel.

For maximum strength and longevity, the updated contemporary Series 3 body design includes an internal stainless steel spring and components, and side fixing legs for both alignment and added fixing strength.

“The new TruClose Heavy Duty Round hinges are perfect for round-post applications designed for a heavy gate and various-sized gate posts and fence posts,” says Jim Paterson, D&D’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “This model hinge now features easy tension adjustment from both ends.”

The two new models offer adapter options for various gate and fence post sizes. The TCHDRND1S3 model has adapters for gate post diameters of 1-3/8″ and 1-5/8″, as well as fence post diameters of 1-7/8″, 2-3/8″, and 2 -7/8″. The TCHDRND2S3 model has adapters for gate post diameters of 1-7/8″ and 2″, as well as fence post diameters of 1-7/8″ and 2-7/8″.

TruClose hinges are suitable for child safety gates around swimming pools (confirm safety requirements with your local Council or safety authorities to ensure compliance), childcare centers, schools, playgrounds, and hotels/resorts. TruClose hinges are quick and easy to adjust for self-closing speed. Each TruClose ROUND Heavy Duty is backed by a limited Lifetime Warranty.

