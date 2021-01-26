Self-closing hinges for round-post gates and fences

TruClose Round Heavy Duty adjustable, self-closing hinges for round-post gates and fences include two options that self-close heavy or high-traffic gates weighing up to 154 pounds.


https://facilityexecutive.com/2021/01/gate-fence-self-closing-hinges/
TruClose Round Heavy Duty adjustable, self-closing hinges for round-post gates and fences include two options that self-close heavy or high-traffic gates weighing up to 154 pounds.
01/26/2021
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedintumblrmail

Gate & Fence Self-Closing Hinges

D&D TruClose Round Heavy Duty line includes options for round-post gates up to 154 pounds

Self-closing hinges for round-post gates and fences

TruClose® Round Heavy Duty from D&D Technologies®, a provider of high-performance gate hardware, is a new line of adjustable, self-closing hinges for round-post gates and fences. It includes two heavy-duty hinge options that self-close round-posted heavy or high-traffic gates weighing up to 154 pounds, with an approximate size of 4′ W x 6′ H from a complete 180° swing.self-closing hinges

A heavy-duty option for round posted, chain link gates, TruClose ROUND Heavy Duty hinges are UV-stabilized and are engineered with industrial-strength polymer. Like many other D&D products, these self-closing hinges are maintenance-free and will not rust, bind, sag, or stain. Right- or left-handed gate-swing installation is made simple with the included fasteners and a new easy tension adjustment from both ends of the hinge barrel.

For maximum strength and longevity, the updated contemporary Series 3 body design includes an internal stainless steel spring and components, and side fixing legs for both alignment and added fixing strength.

self-closing hinges
TCHDRND2S3

“The new TruClose Heavy Duty Round hinges are perfect for round-post applications designed for a heavy gate and various-sized gate posts and fence posts,” says Jim Paterson, D&D’s VP of Sales and Marketing. “This model hinge now features easy tension adjustment from both ends.”

The two new models offer adapter options for various gate and fence post sizes. The TCHDRND1S3 model has adapters for gate post diameters of 1-3/8″ and 1-5/8″, as well as fence post diameters of 1-7/8″, 2-3/8″, and 2 -7/8″. The TCHDRND2S3 model has adapters for gate post diameters of 1-7/8″ and 2″, as well as fence post diameters of 1-7/8″ and 2-7/8″.

self-closing hinges
TCHDRND1S3

TruClose hinges are suitable for child safety gates around swimming pools (confirm safety requirements with your local Council or safety authorities to ensure compliance), childcare centers, schools, playgrounds, and hotels/resorts. TruClose hinges are quick and easy to adjust for self-closing speed. Each TruClose ROUND Heavy Duty is backed by a limited Lifetime Warranty.

Click here for more facility management news related to building exteriors.

 

Suggested Links:

  • SureClose 180 Hinge Closer SureClose 180° is a new hinge closer option that has been added to the SureClose ReadyFit line.
  • Remotely Control Safety Gate Models Mezzanine Safeti-Gates has added new ways to remotely control its Pivot and Open-Top safety gate models to ensure they can integrate with the increasing amount of technology used in […]
  • Pedestal PRO Freestanding Entry Station The Pedestal PRO 64TOW-AIP-001-304 freestanding entry station tower is designed to accommodate the Aiphone GT-DMBN-SSP Video Entry Station component.

LEAVE A REPLY

Stay Connected

1,962FansLike
471FollowersFollow
40,000FollowersFollow
9,463FollowersFollow
656SubscribersSubscribe
© FacilityExecutive.com
MORE STORIES
touchless water cooler

Aquaverve Launches Touchless Water Cooler Line

WELL Health-Safety Rating

Stars Promote Safer Indoor Spaces Through WELL Health-Safety Rating

IoT For Remote Monitoring

Utilizing The IoT For Remote Monitoring