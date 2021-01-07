Smart power cord can quickly IoT enable any product or device

Grid Connect, Inc. has a new ConnectSense Smart Power Cord that turns non-networked machines like commercial HVAC furnaces and industrial pumps into IoT devices that stream operational data as it happens. This allows machine makers, owners, and operators to predict maintenance, track usage, and manage energy consumption.

“If you’re an engineering manager, CIO, or anyone in an organization trying to securely collect data on a legacy device, this is a quick, cost-effective method that’ll reap outsized returns,” said Gary Marrs, solutions architect at Grid Connect.

Grid Connect supplies its industrial-grade, UL-, and RoHS-certified Smart Power Cord with a cloud-based application that machine builders and operators can use to monitor an unlimited number and array of remote devices such as motors and chillers. Plug in and set up takes approximately five minutes. Once a machine is plugged into the ConnectSense smart AC power cord and connected to Wi-Fi, machine makers and operators receive e-mails or texts about data such as voltage consumption, operating temperature, and excessive loads. Users can also enable settings via the cord to remotely shut down a machine. Using an API, Grid Connect can securely link data from the Smart Power Cord to other critical software systems of interest to machine operators.

According to Marrs, equipment manufacturers and product marketing managers who want insights from the field about their products can plug in the cord and begin streaming data to perform predictive maintenance, track usage, or even build a better product.

“Equipment-leasing companies are another excellent use case for the Smart Power Cord,” adds Marrs. “Owners can monitor their equipment use and ensure that it is being properly maintained.”

The Smart Power Cord network interfaces include Wi-Fi (802.11bg) and come in several standard models, including 15 amps, 20 amps, and 30 amps, and accommodating input voltages ranging from 100 AC to 240 AC.

This plug-in IoT power solution can be used with motors, pumps, compressors, electric cars, IT equipment, and more. Suitable applications include monitoring/controlling pumps, commercial appliances, electric vehicle chargers, electric metering, and load shedding applications.

