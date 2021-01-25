Transparent OLED display with touch screen technology

Model 55EW5TF from LG Business Solutions USA is a vivid, transparent OLED display with cutting-edge touch screen technology. It provides an engaging digital signage experience that blends in with various environments.

LG Transparent OLED (organic light emitting diodes) Touch Screen Digital Signage lets viewers see spaces that previously would be hidden away behind a display, to harmonize with its surroundings. It can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.

By the nature of OLED’s self-lighting pixels, the display generates rich colors and high contrast even when transparent. Content can be seen at wide viewing angles to blend naturally into the display’s surroundings.

The 55″ transparent OLED display (model 55EW5TF) uses projected capacitive (P-Cap) film technology for a highly responsive, accurate touch experience that supports up to 10 touch points at a time. LG OLED technology enables the 55EW5TF to have a slimmer structure without need for a backlight unit or liquid crystal layer, achieving a transparency of 33% even with the P-Cap touch film.

“This new model is like no other transparent touch display,” said Clark Brown, vice president of digital signage, LG Business Solutions USA. “The OLED technology, with no backlight, allows for an ultra-slim design, while the P-Cap touch interface supports new, innovative digital signage applications in retail, hospitality, entertainment, and other markets. It’s as close as you can get to interacting with bright, colorful content in mid-air.”

The touch display itself is built with tempered, anti-reflective, shatter-resistant front glass to protect it for commercial use. It comes semi-assembled so that companies can install it in different structures and spaces depending on the physical environment and desired effect, and it supports landscape and portrait orientation.

The 55″ LG EW5TF is capable of up to 400 nits of brightness, depending on application, and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio. At its thinnest point, the display is only 7 mm (about ¼”) thin. Extensive connectivity options come as part of the display’s digital signage box, including HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 Type A, and USB 2.0 Type A (Touch Control Board only) input; DP, audio, and USB 2.0 Type B (Touch USB) output; and RS232C In/Out, RJ45 (LAN) In/Out, and IR In (External IR Receiver) external control.

The LG transparent OLED display is Crestron Connected certified for virtually seamless integration and automated control. Refresh rate is 120Hz, native resolution is 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD), and internal memory is 16GB.

Click here for more facility management news related to signage.