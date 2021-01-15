Meet Evolving Needs With A More Flexible Operation

Since March 2020, COVID-19 has dramatically altered the business landscape, forcing companies and employees to navigate an overwhelming number of challenges. Across the country, headquarters and offices have closed or are operating at limited capacities, and employees have shifted to working remotely.

Because traditional office operations and solutions may not be feasible for the foreseeable future — and as some companies make their new remote model permanent — adaptability is key. And this includes flexibility with printing and shipping services.

Even when your headquarters isn’t open or is at limited capacity, your team should still be able to access the same benefits and services needed to effectively do their jobs. By outsourcing to a remote or near-site print provider, you can ensure business continuity and efficiency that in-house print shops provided. Here are four ways flexible solutions can support you.

1. Find flexibility when it matters most.

With circumstances changing by the month, it’s essential to have vendors with the ability to adapt. Right now, it can be difficult for companies to predict their printing volume, and traditional solutions, which are heavily vested in equipment, typically make financial sense only during times of stability. An outsourced model can scale up and down to meet your business needs.

According to PwC, more than half of employers expect their employees to continue working remotely post-pandemic, and 30% of executives anticipate needing less total office space in three years. As these practices solidify, real-time adjustments will be key. While the number of on-site workers continues to fluctuate, flexible solutions allow companies to continue providing printing services to employees working remotely, while at the same time providing services to the limited number of people in the office.

2. Establish a workflow that works for you.

With the suspension of in-house services, companies continue to rethink workflows and office setups with an important goal in mind: keeping their employees safe. A flexible vendor model supports the corporate world’s efforts to limit in-person interactions and implement social distancing practices.

A flexible print vendor also supports a vital need for the corporate world’s return-to-work plans that includes safety signage. Eighty two percent of companies say they’ve incorporated safety signage in their offices, according to CBRE. Businesses can easily order posters or floor decals to broadcast health information and social distancing reminders — promoting safety measures.

3. Avoid additional disruptions.

The current climate has forced companies to not only address disruptions but also think about ways to protect their operations in the future. For many businesses, shutdowns suspended in-house printing and shipping services, but companies that were already outsourcing with open and reliable printers were ahead of the game — and didn’t experience those interruptions. It has become more important than ever to build operations that can quickly adapt — and outsourcing offers that stability for your business. A McKinsey study showed that agile, flexible teams performed and transformed better than those who weren’t agile, when it comes to “value-creating and value-protecting opportunities.”

4. Enjoy benefits you can count on.

It’s time to rethink how and when you outsource. Having a contingency plan in place will help protect your business operations from disruptions like the pandemic. When you outsource printing and shipping, you can retain the advantages embedded within an in-house model. Companies can still print closer to the point of consumption and may enjoy reduced expenses. According to Gartner, active print management initiatives can cut office print costs by up to 30%. Even with outsourcers, employees still have access to superior customer service and consultative relationships, as well as convenient turnaround times.

