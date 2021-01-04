OSHA Reminds Employers To Submit 2020 Injury And Illness Data

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is reminding employers that the agency began collecting calendar year 2020 Form 300A data on January 2, 2021. Employers must submit the form electronically by March 2, 2021.

Electronic submissions of Form 300A are required by establishments with 250 or more employees currently required to keep OSHA injury and illness records. Establishments with 20-249 employees classified in specific industries with historically high rates of occupational injuries and illnesses are also required to submit the form.

Visit the Injury Tracking Application Electronic Submission of Injury and Illness Records to OSHA for more information and a link to the Injury Tracking Application.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA’s role is to help ensure these conditions for America’s working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education and assistance.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

