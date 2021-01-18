joint partnership makes remote virtual inspections accessible

ICC Community Development Solutions and Inspected, a virtual inspection software company, announced a joint partnership to make remote virtual inspections accessible to code officials, homeowners, and contractors across the county.

ICC Community Development Solutions, a subsidiary of the International Code Council that provides software solutions for municipalities and building safety professionals, will offer Inspected’s remote video inspection software to Code Council members, partners, municipalities, and government jurisdictions to conduct effective and consistent virtual inspections. Inspected’s patent-pending software provides a secure platform specifically designed to implement and manage remote virtual inspections with features such as automatic algorithmic geo-tagging, photo and video recording, scheduling, record-keeping, and cloud storage capabilities.

“We are extremely excited to partner with ICC Community Development Solutions and help make remote virtual inspections as easy as it can get for city inspectors, contractors, and homeowners,” said Anthony Perera, founder of Inspected. “Hundreds of thousands of permitting and inspection projects have been delayed since the pandemic hit due to social distancing guidelines. But with ICC Community Development Solutions’ support and reach, we hope to help all parties overcome these challenges, make progress on projects, and restore business continuity in the new normal we are living in.”

Inspected was launched in March 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to protect public and private employees conducting in-person inspections on job sites, as well as commercial and residential properties. The Inspected app, available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, allows building officials and inspectors to conduct virtual inspections while practicing social distancing and saving time, equipment-wear, and fuel costs. Inspected also streamlines paperwork, helps meet project deadlines, and reduces delays caused by the new guidelines due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Our partnership with Inspected aligns with the Code Council’s mission to address the diverse needs of businesses and institutions to build safe buildings and help our communities persevere in the current environment,” said ICC Community Development Solutions General Manager Dan Foster. “Strong partnerships formed around our safety solutions allow the Code Council to continue elevating its current remote virtual inspection tools and driving innovation in the building industry.”

Code Council members and stakeholders will have unlimited free access to Inspected’s webinars and online demonstrations, as well as one-on-one sessions to discuss how Inspected’s virtual and video capabilities can be applied in specific situations.

In an episode of the ICC Pulse Podcast, Code Council Government Relations Senior Regional Manager Steve Jones hosted a dialogue with Inspected Director of Government Relations Johnny Goetz, about remote virtual inspections and how building safety professionals can implement this method. To listen to the episode, click here.

Additionally, the Code Council recently published “Recommended Practices for Remote Virtual Inspections,” a guideline document that governmental jurisdictions should consider for an effective and consistent remote virtual inspections program. The publication is based on study, research, and discussions from the Code Council’s membership, partners, and industry experts. The publication is available for free download or purchase of print copies. To learn more about the Code Council’s involvement in remote virtual inspection, click here.

