Partnership expands capacity of storm water ponds

OptiRTC, a provider of forecast-based control of distributed storm water infrastructure through cloud-based solutions, announced the formation of a strategic alliance with the Tallahassee-based National Stormwater Trust (NST), a storm water management company that assumes the responsibility for the operation of storm water ponds and deploys technology for treatment solutions.

OptiRTC will work with NST to provide Opti’s cloud-based, proprietary adaptive control technology to allow NST to generate off-site storm water offsets through enhancing existing performance of regional facilities throughout the state. This allows NST clients to leverage the benefits of these offsets to fully develop their property without setting aside the land or capital usually required for storm water ponds. Further, ongoing costs associated with pond maintenance are avoided.

NST also manages existing storm water facilities and can create and oversee programs to generate incremental revenue for the owner. This approach is of interest to airports, seaports, state and local governments, education campuses, businesses, industrial and commercial parks, and retail and residential developments.

NST can retrofit storm water ponds with Opti equipment that enables remote operation and control thru Opti’s online software platform. Opti and NST can convert a conventional pond into a “smart pond,” improving its operational efficiency, water quality, and flood control benefits. The smart pond technology proactively manages the collection, storage, and discharge of storm water and provides real-time data that verifies water quality.

David Rubinstein, CEO of OptiRTC, explained it this way. “NST, working with the State of Florida, has developed a flexible and affordable water quality program. Opti’s technology provides real-time data, and expands the capacity of storm water ponds by automatically managing the storage capacity. These two core capabilities make this program more affordable for property owners and property developers.”

Jeff Littlejohn, President of NST, summarized the benefits of the partnership by stating, “Working with our technology partners at Opti has supercharged our ability to deliver efficient, professional storm water treatment services to our customers and significantly improving the water quality and flood control performance of our storm water assets. We’re excited to be working alongside Opti to pave the way for new and innovative uses of remote sensor technology in the storm water and water treatment marketplace.”

Click here for more facility management news related to exteriors.