Freestanding entry station for use with Aiphone multi-tenant GT-Series

Pedestal PRO, a manufacturer for access control pedestals, in cooperation with Aiphone, international manufacturer of intercom and security communication products, introduced a freestanding entry station tower for use with Aiphone’s multi-tenant GT Series. Pedestal PRO’s 64TOW-AIP-001-304 is a low-profile, brushed stainless steel tower designed to accommodate the Aiphone GT-DMBN-SSP Video Entry Station component.

The modern shape of the 64TOW-AIP-001-304 features a tapered top and mirror-finished corners and provides a turn-key mounting option for use in decorative entryways, glass lobbies, or anywhere that wall mounting is not desirable or possible. The freestanding entry station is also suitable for outdoor use; its #304 stainless steel construction is rust-resistant and can withstand Category 5 hurricane force winds. The 4″ deep tower’s one-piece design and ¼” thick base plate (secured to the floor) holds steady regardless of use and abuse. Custom powder-coating, as well as custom tower heights and cut-outs, are available upon request.

The mounting flexibility, durability, and appearance of the 64TOW-AIP-001-304 bollard offers property management firms an easy way to standardize installation of Aiphone GT Entry Stations across their entire property. Security integrators will appreciate the tower’s hassle-free installation. Dimensions and mounting holes align perfectly with Aiphone’s GT-DMBN-SSP. An optional bolt kit is also available from Pedestal PRO.

For other Aiphone devices, including GT-Series Video Guard Stations and Tenant Stations, as well as Entry Stations that require creative mounting options, the Pedestal PRO custom design team will create project-specific drawings and configure pedestal solutions at no extra charge.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aiphone in offering a sleek and modern tower mounting option for its GT-Series video intercom. Security is a prime concern for multi-tenant property managers and their tenants, but it need not come at the expense of aesthetics. As tenants and their guests pass through their property’s entry stations every day, our custom pedestals preserve the beauty and ambiance they so value,” said Pike Goss, CEO of Pedestal PRO.

“The Aiphone name is synonymous with quality; our products are known throughout the industry for their reliability and longevity,” said Brad Kamcheff, Marketing Manager of Aiphone. “We selected Pedestal Pro as our partner because their products match that quality. We are excited to see where this partnership leads.”

