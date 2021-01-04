Retro Rumble: Energy Improvement Aims High

By Robert K. Calloway, P.E., CxA

From the December 2020 Issue

Building systems tune-ups are much like taking your car to a mechanic for a check-up. Preventative maintenance and repairs in facilities can result in significant reductions in operating costs and improvements to comfort conditions within the buildings.

My company, Global Facility Solutions, works with clients to develop and implement customized retro-commissioning plans for existing buildings. By applying the same principles used in commissioning a new building, the retro-commissioning process ensures, through documented verification, that all building systems perform interactively according to the design intent and operational needs of the building occupants.

During a retro-commissioning project, the team identifies system deficiencies that are impacting building performance and implements corrections to improve operations and reduce energy costs. Candidates for retro-commissioning include new structures that are underperforming or have unexpected problems, existing facilities undergoing changes, or existing buildings being retrofitted for new technologies.

Why Is Retro-Commissioning Necessary?

Changing occupant needs, space redistribution, building renovations, and obsolete building systems reduce system efficiency and cause significant occupant complaints. These issues drive up energy and maintenance costs while making your facility less attractive to new and existing occupants.

One of Global Facility Solutions’ projects was recently recognized in the Energy Management Association’s (EMA) inaugural Retro Rumble competition as the “Overall Winner.” In partnership with ENERGY STAR, the contest assessed energy efficiency success in commercial and public buildings (see sidebar). According to EMA, “participants were judged based on their overall changes in ENERGY STAR score and Site Energy Use Intensity (EUI).”

Our “Overall Winner” project is the 800 North Brand property, located in Glendale, CA. Originally constructed in 1990, this 21-story building is the former U.S. headquarters for the Nestlé Company. The retro-commissioning performed achieved an ENERGY STAR increase of 20 points over the comparison period. In February 2016, 800 North Brand received an ENERGY STAR score of 76. In February 2020, the property’s ENERGY STAR score increased to 96. The building’s EUI score dropped from 70 to 34.

At 800 North Brand, Global Facility Solutions’ retro-commissioning program identified system deficiencies and provided corrective actions. The investigation process ensured, through documented verification, that all building systems performed interactively according to the design intent and documentation and matched the operational needs of the building occupants.