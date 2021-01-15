Dedicated outdoor air system improves IAQ with 100% outside air

The Daikin SmartSource® Dedicated Outdoor Air System (DOAS) from Daikin Applied is the company’s next generation of heat pump heating technology that enables efficient and cost-effective heating and cooling in all conditions using 100% of fresh, outside air. The unit features exclusive SmartBoost Heat Technology™, which allows for air as cold as 0°F to enter without any pre-heating, all while achieving up to a 7.1 ISMRE rating, 66% higher than ASHRAE 90.1-2019 minimum efficiency.

“Striking the right balance between maintaining fresh, clean air throughout a building—and doing so cost-effectively—is no simple task, but it’s increasingly important today as we think about how to achieve healthy indoor environments,” said Alan Youker, Daikin Applied Product Manager. “The SmartSource Dedicated Outdoor Air System is a new technology for facility managers seeking a reliable and tech-forward way to ensuring optimal indoor heating and cooling with unmatched efficiency.”

A dedicated outdoor air system brings the outside in by drawing 100% outside air through the unit and into the building’s HVAC system to improve indoor air quality and ensure proper ventilation is efficiently delivered to the desired space. The SmartSource DOAS water source heat pump is designed to accommodate a diverse range of entering air conditions, ranging from the hottest summer days to the coldest winter nights.

The SmartSource DOAS taps a water source heat pump’s hot gas reheat coil in addition to the unit’s primary DX coil. The resulting heating efficiencies—up to 5.1 ISCOP2 per AHRI 920-2020—coupled with the latest advancements in electronically commutated motors and industry-leading shaftless blower technology help ensure premium performance.

Multi-stage tandem scroll compressors incorporate eight stages of heating and cooling control, ranging from 100% to 30% operating capacity to reach the desired supply air temperature and humidity level. Each unit can be programmed for either constant or variable airflow control, ranging from 70% to 200% of nominal airflow while attaining external static pressures over 2″.

Incorporation of Daikin’s BACnet-enabled MicroTech controller marries advanced unit control, built-in control logic, and smart safety features with a user-friendly interface. The controller automatically selects between heating, cooling, or dehumidification modes of operation, and its dynamic control can achieve discharge air temperature accuracy within one degree under steady conditions.

Click here for more facility management news related to HVAC.