Enhanced hurricane resistant storefront framing systems

01/22/2021
Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope releases the FG-5700, FG-5750, and FG-5750T, new and improved systems

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope® (OBE), a global supplier of architectural glass, metal, and hardware, released an enhanced version of its StormMax® storefront system. This best-in-class hurricane resistant storefront system displays attention to detail to provide not only a better product, but a simplified process for glazing contractors.

hurricane resistant storefront“We understand our customers have to trust these products will provide hurricane protection, but we also want to make installation simpler and provide easy, on-demand access to product evaluation documents for both Florida and Texas,” said Brenda Kelly, vice president of marketing at OBE.

The StormMax FG-5700 accommodates 9/16″ laminated impact glass, FG-5750 accommodates 1-5/16″ insulating impact glass, and the FG-5750T accommodates 1-5/16″ laminated insulating glass. These hurricane resistant storefront systems include additional glass infill options to fit user design, budget, and timeline; 12′ frame heights; and simplified anchoring. Combined with both inside and outside glazing options as well as pre-glazing, the systems offer flexibility to provide customers what they need for every job. A dry glaze option is available for large and/or small missile impact (depending on model).hurricane resistant storefront

“Our goal is to save our customers time, money, and worry by providing a product they can optimize for their job, they can install more simply, and they can count on,” added Kelly.

Tested to Florida Building Code standards, particularly for High Velocity Hurricane Zones, to offer Category 5 protection, the systems are part of OBE’s hurricane resistant product line, including StormMax® entrances, curtain wall, architectural glass, and more. They replace the company’s FG-5000, FG-5100, and FG-5100T hurricane resistant storefront systems.

 

Click here for more facility management news related to the building envelope.

