The U.S. Capitol Invasion: Lessons In Physical Security

By the Facility Executive Staff

On January 6, 2021, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Washington, DC to show their support for outgoing President Donald J. Trump and to protest the results of the November 2020 presidential election. As the day progressed the crowd became increasingly angry and violent, eventually leading to a large group of protestors storming the U.S. Capitol building, where lawmakers were trying to confirm the Electoral College votes from President-elect Joe Biden’s win, resulting in the deaths of five people. The Wall Street Journal has compiled a video timeline of the day, which you can view here.

This breach of U.S. Capitol security marked the first such event since 1958, when a group of protestors forced their way into the building with violent intent, according to an AlliedUniversal report.

“The violence and destruction of property at the U.S. Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process,” said Christopher A. Wray, Director of the Federeal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said the day after the event. “As we’ve said consistently, we do not tolerate violent agitators and extremists who use the guise of First Amendment-protected activity to incite violence and wreak havoc. Such behavior betrays the values of our democracy. Make no mistake: With our partners, we will hold accountable those who participated in yesterday’s siege of the Capitol.

The United States 59th Inaugural Ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take place tomorrow on the west front of the U.S. Capitol. The ceremony will be managed by the Joint Congressional Committee of Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC). The 2021 Presidential Inauguration was already going to be unique, due to the limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but after the violence of January 6 even more changes were made and the focus on security is more intense than ever.

Now, a security force of more than 6,000 National Guard troops from six nearby states will help Capitol Police and other law enforcement in DC before, during, and after the inauguration. Tall fences that are considered “unscalable” have been erected around the grounds. In years past, 200,000 tickets to the inauguration were distributed to members of Congress for their constituents, but this year only about 1,000 people will be invited to attend the Inauguration Day events.

Witnessing the security breach at a government facility assumed to be as protected and locked-down as the U.S. Capitol was eye-opening. Many were left wondering, how could this happen? What went wrong? To explore these questions and the lessons that can be learned from the violence on January 6, we turned to experts in the field of security and asked for their thoughts and insights.

Participants in this roundtable discussion include:

How should facilities evaluate perimeter security? How does the specific type of facility and its functions dictate what kinds of perimeter security are needed?

Randy Atlas: The Security Vulnerability Assessment (SVA) and or CPTED Analysis [Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design] should have a clear understanding of how persons, vehicles, visitors, deliveries, staff and more can approach, be directed, and enter a site property.

It was the duty of the Capitol Police to know what was coming. In fact, we now know that the Capitol Police were warned ahead of time by the NY Police CounterTerrorism Unit a week before the uprising, and the FBI field office contacted Capital Police two days before the insurgency that the threats were real and to be prepared. Calling the Pentagon for National Guard troops while the crowd in surging inside the Capitol is a day too late, and many dollars short. When certain possibilities are unfathomable, then one cannot clearly see the threat(s), risks, or vulnerabilities, nor accurately understand the intelligence information that was being passed to the Powers that Be with a sense of urgency and with a direction to take action. The inability to imagine the impending scenarios reflected the lack of vision, competence, and where with all to take the necessary action to prevent a breach of catastrophic proportions. CPTED used properly is about being aware, being predictive, and being effective that could have provided the territoriality and boundary definition to withstand the well financed and well organized intrusion. The mission statement of the facility drives the level of risk and threats that must be planned for. The same type of lack of vision resulted in catastrophe at the Stoneman Douglas High School, the Fort Lauderdale Airport active shooter incident, the bombing at the exit of the Ariana Grande concert hall in Manchester, and many more.

Gregory P. Guidice: Whether you are evaluating inner or outer perimeter security, it should start with what is required to secure normal operations and the image management wants to project. Once that is established, consideration should be given to the number and type of special events that take place and what is required to secure them. K9 teams should be used prior to an event taking place to secure the area prior to crowds arriving and during the event to monitor the movement of people and vehicles.

The type of facility must dictate the type and level of perimeter security needed. Securing a confined, stand-alone inner perimeter with designated ingress and egress with a K9 enables areas to be cleared and secured. Securing an outer perimeter that may not have physical boundaries requires continual, non-repetitious searches. In these scenarios the mere presence of the K9 team acts as a visual deterrent.

Brian Dusza: Perimeter security of facilities should be evaluated based on pre-defined risk factors. Generally speaking, perimeter security should start at the outermost control point which, in some cases, may be a fence line or other barrier and then move inward to the building perimeter and then interior spaces. When no site perimeter fence or barrier exists, then the first line of defense becomes the perimeter of the building itself.

Addressing specific types of facilities is difficult; however the types of perimeter security control measures would be dictated by many factors including facility operation and function, types of assets maintained within the facility, facility occupancy and many others. Building perimeter security can include architectural elements ranging from vehicle barriers to hardening of walls and glass. The use of security patrols, electronic access control and video surveillance systems are some of the most widely used forms of facility perimeter security.

Dave Hunt: 2020 was a challenging year for facility managers, beyond dealing with the pandemic. Violent protests and riots affected many cities across the nation, changing the nature of the threat facilities face. Addressing these challenges requires a diligent approach to identify and implement security measures.

The traditional method to determine needed security measures is to identify the level of risk, including threats (individuals or groups with capability and intent) and hazards (natural hazards as well as man-made hazards such as hazmat releases and other non-intentional incidents). With a clearer view of the threat and hazard picture, we examine the vulnerabilities of our sites and staffing to address these potential incidents and develop a multi-layered defense, which may include hardened perimeters, cameras, card access, gates, fences, guards, etc. (Read more from Hunt in the sidebar below.)