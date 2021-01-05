Pipe fusion machine with intelligent communication capabilities

McElroy builds on the success of the TracStar legacy with the introduction of the TracStar iSeries, bringing a new level of performance and reliability to the pipe fusion industry.

The iSeries offers a platform for a new family of fusion machines that maintain the TracStar’s historically rugged, self-contained tracked vehicle while adding industry-changing technology for an improved user experience across these three new models.

Mechanical, hydraulic, electrical, and control systems on the iSeries have all been improved and integrated to meet job site demands with intelligent communication capabilities with the operator and within the machine.

“The iSeries is an evolution inspired by the feedback we have received from those on the front lines of fusion, and implements the latest technology to create a superior user experience,” said McElroy Vice President of Product Development Geoff Koch. “We believe this will move the fusible pipe industry forward in the water, mining, and natural gas distribution sectors and all of the markets we serve that are seeking a long-term and reliable infrastructure solution.”

The TracStar iSeries is powered by the new FusionGuide™ Control System. Integrated software guides the user through every step of the fusion process via a ruggedized tablet. After the operator prepares the pipe and enters all joint details, the enhanced guided workflow manages machine pressures, carriage movement, heater actions, shift sequence, and more to ensure standards compliance and a successful fusion. FusionGuide offers three levels of control, from operator-controlled to completely automatic, machine-controlled operations. These were implemented to reduce the most common user errors and to make the fusion experience more productive. The DataLogger 7 is completely integrated with the iSeries and the enhanced guided workflow takes the operator deep into the pipe fusion process while ensuring that each fusion joint is recorded and complies with the fusion standard.

The TracStar 630i, 900i, and 1200i cover three size ranges from 8″ IPS to 48″ OD, and all are equipped with a new and quieter Perkins (Caterpillar) engine that meets US Tier 4 and EU Stage V environmental regulations while providing greater torque. The system pressure was raised to more than 3,000 psi for more powerful ground drive, pipe lifts, and other functions that use higher levels of pressure.

Hydraulic hard tubing replaces many of the hydraulic hoses, giving it a cleaner finish and approach to the unit, while defined start/end points offer easier assembly and rebuilds. A new cowling design gives the operator the ability to fuse a tee without removing the carriage from the vehicle.

A new Power Control Module provides heater control and contains a built-in GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) that is configurable and resettable from the vehicle display. A new 7″ sunlight-readable, touchscreen vehicle display provides service and diagnostic information. New safety features include a redesigned indexer with embedded sensors for collision avoidance to protect the heater, facer, jaws, and carriage.

The new iSeries platform brings intelligent technology and integrated systems together to improve the user experience and meet the needs and challenges seen in the industry today.

Click here for more facility management news related to construction and retrofits.