20 Companies Around The World Join The Climate Pledge

“As the U.S. takes an important step forward in the fight against climate change by officially rejoining the Paris Agreement this week, I am excited to welcome 20 new companies to The Climate Pledge who want to go even faster,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019 to encourage companies to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early, and we’re seeing incredible momentum behind the pledge with 53 companies from 18 industries across 12 countries already joining. Together, we can use our collective scale to help decarbonize the economy and preserve Earth for future generations.”

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

The 20 new signatories represent diverse economic sectors, ranging from energy to agricultural and financial services. Each company is implementing science-based, high-impact changes to its business to help decarbonize the value chain—including innovating in circular economy, deploying clean energy solutions, and mobilizing supply chains to reach net-zero by 2040.

For over 25 years, global flooring manufacturer Interface has focused on climate action–first by reducing the carbon emissions in its operations and supply chain, and then by reducing the carbon emissions of its products. Last year, Interface introduced the world’s first carbon negative carpet tile when measured cradle to gate, and in 2018, the company launched its Carbon Neutral Floors program, certifying that all Interface flooring products are carbon neutral across their full product life cycle. Recognizing it can go even further, Interface continues to look at additional carbon reduction opportunities with the goal of becoming a carbon negative enterprise by 2040.

Johnson Controls, a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, reimagines the performance of buildings to serve people, places, and the planet. With a long-standing commitment to protecting and preserving the environment, the company is focused on empowering customers and communities to streamline building operations and deliver energy efficiencies that will help them meet their environmental goals. Johnson Controls is driving sustainability across its entire value chain by focusing on solutions, people, partnerships, performance, and governance. The company has already made great strides in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions intensity, increasing its reliance on clean energy, and improving waste reduction across many of its plants.

