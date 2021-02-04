Sustainable, energy-producing compact gym equipment for small spaces

SportsArt, a green fitness brand that develops sustainable gym equipment, introduced an addition to its energy producing ECO-POWR line, the ECO-POWR Elite Series. This new compact gym equipment has the same build quality and ECO-POWR technology as the original Status Line, while designed to accommodate smaller fitness spaces like those seen in boutique gyms, hotels, and multi-family housing.

The ECO-POWR Elite Series’ compact design accommodates smaller fitness centers and the user-friendly consoles provide a streamlined approach to an engaging workout regardless of familiarity. Additionally, the series integrates SportsArt’s patented ECO-POWR technology, which captures human exertion and converts it into utility grade electricity to help power other items on the grid and offset carbon emissions. The Elite Series has the potential to capture up to 74% of user-generated energy and convert it into renewable electricity—this unique technology benefits the planet and provides a new layer of meaningfulness to breaking a sweat.

The following SportsArt compact gym equipment, featuring ECO-POWR technology, make up the Elite Series:

The G660 Treadmill measures 84.9″ L x 33.1″ W x 69″ H and weighs 473 pounds with a 330 pound weight capacity. It features various readouts, unique non-motorized technology, a durable slatted belt, and a smart braking system that delivers an intuitive and effective workout experience with a speed range of 2 mph to 12 mph.

measures 84.9″ L x 33.1″ W x 69″ H and weighs 473 pounds with a 330 pound weight capacity. It features various readouts, unique non-motorized technology, a durable slatted belt, and a smart braking system that delivers an intuitive and effective workout experience with a speed range of 2 mph to 12 mph. The G874 Elliptical measures 82″ L x 26.8″ W x 69.5″ H and weighs 338.8 pounds with a weigh capacity of 450 pounds. It delivers a low-impact, high-efficiency workout that includes electronically adjustable stride length of 17″ to 29″, fingertip controls, and intuitive workout programming along with various readouts.

measures 82″ L x 26.8″ W x 69.5″ H and weighs 338.8 pounds with a weigh capacity of 450 pounds. It delivers a low-impact, high-efficiency workout that includes electronically adjustable stride length of 17″ to 29″, fingertip controls, and intuitive workout programming along with various readouts. The G874U Upright Cycle measures 48″ L x 22.5″ W x 58.5″ H and weighs 186.12 pounds with a weight capacity of 450 pounds. It features various workout programs; readouts for heart rate, RPM, resistance, time, distance, speed, and calories; and 40 levels. The equipment has low-profile shroud design for ease-of-access, vertically and horizontally adjustable seat, and fingertip resistance controls.

measures 48″ L x 22.5″ W x 58.5″ H and weighs 186.12 pounds with a weight capacity of 450 pounds. It features various workout programs; readouts for heart rate, RPM, resistance, time, distance, speed, and calories; and 40 levels. The equipment has low-profile shroud design for ease-of-access, vertically and horizontally adjustable seat, and fingertip resistance controls. The G874R Recumbent Cycle measures 67.9″ L x 26″ W x 55.3″ H and weighs 211.86 pounds with a 450 pound weight capacity. The equipment features 40 resistance levels; readouts for heart rate, RPM, resistance, time, distance, speed, and calories; and various workout programs. It also includes an easy-step through design for ease-of-access, adjustable seat and seat back along with fingertip resistance controls

“SportsArt is excited to expand our existing ECO-POWR Line and bring more accessible equipment to our customers,” said Ruben Mejia, Executive Vice President of SportsArt. “We’re constantly working on new and innovative ways to offer our technology to larger markets and provide more opportunity for energy production. Our technology is revolutionary, and by creating different equipment such as the Elite Series, we are hoping to help industries expand their green fitness initiatives and further our mission of reducing carbon footprints globally.”

Click here to use the ECO-POWR calculator to see how much you can save with SportsArt’s Elite Series and ECO-POWR technology.

Click here for more facility management news related to technology.