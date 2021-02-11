HAT Collective Launches In North America

Contract furniture dealers and interior designers now have a new choice when it comes to selecting workplace product solutions. HAT Collective, a fresh brand with a broad range of products that empower people to work the way they want, has officially launched in North America.

The HAT Collective brand unifies a range of office product solutions from several well-established industry brands, including HAT Contract, a leading provider of quick-ship height-adjustable tables; SiS Ergo, a Danish designer and manufacturer of European-designed, customizable workplace solutions; and Innovative, a market-leading manufacturer of ergonomic monitor arms.

HAT Collective’s broad product portfolio is defined by a sophisticated design aesthetic and a focus on ergonomics, both of which support worker health, productivity, and happiness. Product lines range from height-adjustable workstations and ergonomic monitor arms to storage units, safety and noise-cancellation dividers, and accessories, all available in fixed, adaptable, or mobile formats. Competitively-priced, available for quick-shipping, and with easy customization capabilities, HAT Collective provides customers with an array of options. Workers now have the unique flexibility to choose the workspace solution that best meets their needs – whether that’s at a traditional office workplace or at home; sitting or standing; collaboratively or individually. The new brand’s extensive product portfolio enables dealers and designers to create timeless, functional, sleek, and uniformed workspaces.

HAT Collective will build upon the “easy-to-do-business-with” philosophy, a hallmark carried over from its legacy product line brands. The collection offers a “one-stop” simplified purchasing and ordering process for dealers, along with complementary services for space planning, design, and installation. It also offers a unique e-commerce solution called HomeWork, which is tailor-made for dealers to address and offer solutions for their customers’ work-from-home needs. Product design, manufacturing and fulfillment are supported by operations in Easton, PA, San Jose, CA, Denmark and Asia, along with warehouses on the east and west coasts of the United States.

The new HAT Collective website’s intuitive user experience allows visitors to easily explore all product and service offerings. The website’s configuration product tool helps end-users envision the solutions they want. Customers can also locate local sales representatives, create quotes, view warranty information, download environmental certifications, and more. Industry professionals can experience the brand first-hand through six HAT Collective showrooms in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Irvine, CA and Santa Clara, CA.

“HAT Collective is revolutionizing the contract office market,” said Dave Fox, CEO of Innovative Ergonomic Solutions, the parent company of HAT Collective. “The pandemic has proven how much the marketplace needs well-designed, price-accessible, commercial-grade workplace solutions that enable individuals of all generations to choose how and where they want to work. At the same time, our customers want a partner that is quick to respond, solutions-oriented and easy to do business with on all fronts. With HAT Collective, we are creating a new experience with a diversity of products and services – all under one new exciting brand.”

