Software organization eliminates 1 million workplace injuries and incidents

Alcumus eCompliance, a mobile safety software solution in North America, officially accomplished its corporate mission to eliminate 1 million workplace injuries and incidents by the end of 2020. The team of safety nerds are humbled to announce they have exceeded the 1 million injuries and incidents prevented as of November totaling 1,062,938.

Alongside achieving their corporate mission, Alcumus eCompliance had the opportunity to survey its current customer base to review its true impact on safety within North America. Key results of the Customer Impact Survey are as follows:

Alcumus eCompliance Customers have reduced their injury rates by 60%, on average

24% of customers have achieved zero incidents since implementing the Alcumus eCompliance software

90% of customers have improved their safety record by implementing the Alcumus eCompliance software

“Ten years ago a tragic workplace fatality in the power sector inspired us to figure out a better way to do health and safety,” says Adrian Bartha, Co-Founder, Alcumus eCompliance. “However, today I am thrilled to announce the first mission we set out to eliminate 1 million workplace injuries and incidents has been successfully accomplished. Our customers and team have much to be proud of in achieving this level of impact for our frontline workforces and communities. This is just one milestone in the journey to create safer, healthier, and stronger workplaces.”

eCompliance features Incident Management, Training Management, Reporting & Analytics, Audits & Inspections, Hazard IDs & Observations, Compliance Management, and more.

“Joining this team in late 2020 has been an eye-opening experience to the world of safety technology,” says Tyler Davey, North American CEO, Alcumus. “Being able to see the intricate work each team member puts towards achieving this mission is downright inspiring. I’m looking forward to what Alcumus eCompliance can achieve in the years to come. One thing is for certain, with this many dedicated team members and customers, the sky is the limit.”

Alcumus eCompliance will not slow down and has a future mission that will push them to deliver on a vision to transform the world of work to become safer, healthier, and stronger. They will continue to strengthen safety culture throughout North America’s high-risk industries and inspire customers to achieve safety excellence.

