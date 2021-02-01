John Carrillo Begins Term As Global FM Chairman

Immediate Past Chair of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) John Carrillo, CFM, IFMA Fellow begins his two-year term today as Chairman of the Global Facility Management Association’s (Global FM) Board of Directors. Carrillo’s appointment as Chair Elect was ratified by Global FM’s board in September of 2020. He moves into the role following Duncan Waddell, who served as Chairman for eight years.

Established in 2006, Global FM is a federation of facility management (FM) associations operating as a single, united entity to promote FM and act as a conduit for furthering the knowledge and understanding of FM.

“It is a great honor to be appointed Chairman of this prestigious federation of leading FM associations,” said Carrillo. “I’m grateful to Duncan for his years of service, for setting a stellar example of leadership and for providing a solid foundation from which to move forward.”

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve the Global FM community as Chairman,” said Waddell. “Global FM is moving forward in its journey with new Member Associations joining our existing cohort of enthusiastic Members and new Directors, continuing to drive outcomes in support of the FM profession and industry around the world. I look forward to supporting John in his role as Chair of the Global FM board.”

In addition to welcoming three new member organizations to the federation – the Panamanian Association of Facility Management (APAFAM), the Egyptian Facility Management Association (EGYFMA), and the Turkish Facility Management Association (TRFMA) – Global FM is pleased to announce the following additions to its board: IFMA President and COO Don Gilpin; TRFMA Chairman Gökçenur Çelebioğlu; TRFMA General Secretary Altınay Gökşin; APAFAM Chair Manuel Humberto Medina; and Sherif Maged of EGYFMA. Ali Alsuwaidi of the Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) will serve a two-year term as Vice Chair.

“We are living in extraordinary times,” said Carrillo “COVID-19 trends are driving significant changes in business survivability plans, spatial designs, sustainability and wellness priorities. Out of necessity, our industry must innovate. This requires industry leaders to pool resources and turn ideas into solutions to prepare for and adapt to the future of the built environment.”

Carrillo has more than 40 years of experience in facility management and corporate real estate at technology-related companies. As the Director, Planning, Design and Construction, West Region for AT&T, his responsibilities included project management oversight of 40 million square feet for the 13 western U.S. states and Guam. Over the course of his career, he has managed as many as 1,500 FM employees, developed strategic programs, built a missile factory, decommissioned a nuclear reactor and managed a large seismic retrofit project in the San Francisco Bay Area. He has presented courses on FM/real estate, quality processes and use of digitization in the workplace at the University of California at Berkeley, USA. His long-term involvement with IFMA, including serving on IFMA’s Global Board of Directors and on the IFMA Foundation Board of Trustees, earned him recognition as an IFMA Fellow in 2006.

“Global FM has the outreach platform to work with private and public entities, along with academia and other service providers to provide the knowledge and tools required for FM practitioners,” Carrillo added. “I welcome the opportunity to be part of this strategic effort and look forward to working with Ali and members of the Global FM board to enhance the vision and mission of the organization.”

