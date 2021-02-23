Advantage Series High Bay From LSI Industries Introduced

LSI Industries, a leading producer of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions, has launched its new Advantage Series High Bay (AHB) luminaire. This light-industrial LED fixture is built primarily for applications such as warehouses, distribution centers, and automotive repair shops. At a price point similar to traditional lamp-based systems, this product is designed to help facility managers optimize the illumination in their high bay work environments, enhance safety, and lower their energy costs.

Currently, the AHB delivers outputs ranging from 18,000 to 30,000 lumens. With an efficacy of up to 139 lumens per watt at color temperatures of 4000K and 5000K, this new product from LSI Industries is among the most energy efficient high bay luminaires in its class. Ideal for both new construction and retrofit projects, the new AHB is intended for mounting heights up to 40 feet. It is available with daylight and motion sensors for code compliance and energy savings, as well as a battery backup option for enhanced safety and security.

“With the addition of the AHB to our extensive high bay product line, we are able to meet virtually every performance, pricing, and application requirement in the high bay lighting marketplace,” said Mike Prachar, Chief Marketing Officer of LSI Industries. “The new product will help us better serve an important segment of the high bay market with a lighting solution specifically designed to meet a variety of unique needs.”

Additional information about the AHB, including product specifications and data sheets, is available in the products section of the LSI Industries website.

Headquartered in Blue Ash, OH (Greater Cincinnati), LSI Industries’ products are used extensively in automotive dealerships, petroleum stations, quick service restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies, retail establishments, sports complexes, parking lots and garages, and commercial and industrial buildings.