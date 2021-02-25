wheel chock with ultra-sonic sensors & light communications safety system

For years, Rite-Hite has recognized the potentially ineffective and dangerous practice of chocking trailer tires. The introduction of Rite-Hite’s Global Wheel Chock (GWC-1000) addresses these shortcomings by providing an advanced chocking system that integrates with a Dok-Lok® Style Light Communication System and is available with Rite-Vu™ auxiliary communication lights, approach detection system, camera engagement verification, and smart dock alerts to enhance loading dock safety on a scalable budget.

The Global Wheel Chock differs from other traditionally offered wheel chocks in many ways. From the moment the trailer backs down the drive approach, the GWC, when paired with Approach-Vu™, audibly and visually alerts outside personnel that a trailer is approaching. With tractor-trailer combinations comprising the second leading cause of back over fatalities in the U.S. (OSHA), this protection is critical for any company with “boots on the ground” outside the facility.

Once positioned, an ultra-sonic sensor communicates safe tire engagement through Rite-Hite’s Dok-Lok Style Light Communication System. If the sensor loses tire contact, audible and visual alarms alert dock personnel inside and outside the building that the chock needs to be re-engaged prior to safely continuing operations.

In addition to safety provided by the sensor, the design of the chock itself works to stay engaged better than traditional wheel chocks and even helps to reduce “trailer creep” for trailers without a tractor attached. Designed with an extra-long footbed to allow continual downward pressure from the trailer tire, the shallow front angle allows weight to be distributed from the trailer onto the GWC, increasing the frictional resistance between the chock and the ground.

By integrating directly with Rite-Hite’s Dok-Lok Light Communication System, Rite-Vu Hazard Recognition and Control auxiliary lights are easily integrated. This includes Corner-Vu and Leveler-Vu, which aid in effective communication to forklift operators when entering and exiting the trailer.

The Dok-Lok Style Light Communication can be enhanced with Opti-Vu, bringing real-time data and interactive alerts, allowing the user to “see what they’re missing” at their facility. As needs change, the GWC can be replaced with any Rite-Hite Dok-Lok vehicle restraints without the expense of replacing the controls. Additionally, the GWC can be programmed to provide a safe sequence of operation for use with other dock equipment, can be paired with Dok-Commander® controls to integrate the controls of other dock equipment, and integrate Rite-Hite’s Lok-Vu™ feature, which utilizes an outside camera to display a real-time view of the chock engagement on a monitor inside the building.

Made from extruded aluminum and stainless-steel hardware, the GWC-1000 is extremely durable and provides all-weather endurance for any climate. An ergonomic handle makes it easy to manually position the chock, which can be field assembled for right or left side engagement.

With its ability to offer safe and dependable communication system for any loading dock, the GWC-1000 is an alternative for facilities that promote safety, but are unable to install a Dok-Lok or Wheel-Lok® vehicle restraint because of budget constraints or the need to frequently service specialty trailers.

